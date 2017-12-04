Kathleen O'Toole has served as Seattle chief of police since 2015, when she was nominated by former Mayor Ed Murray and confirmed to the position by the City Council.

Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole is stepping down from her position at the end of the year, according to Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office.

O’Toole will leave her post on Dec. 31, and Deputy Chief Carmen Best will serve as interim chief beginning Jan. 1, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

Durkan has scheduled a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday at City Hall to announce the details, outline next steps and comment on police reforms.

In addition, Durkan is set to announce that Barb Graff, director of Emergency Management, and Harold Scoggins, chief of the Seattle Fire Department, will remain in their positions.

O’Toole was confirmed as chief of police by the Seattle City Council in June 2015 after being nominated by former Mayor Ed Murray. She was the first woman selected for the job in Seattle. She previously served as Boston’s first female police commissioner from 2004 to 2006.