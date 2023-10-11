Seattle Parks and Recreation plans to remove a community garden that was originally planted in Cal Anderson Park as part of 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests. But the group that stewards the garden, Black Star Farmers, is rallying community members to save it.

The timing is unclear. Last week, a Parks Department official told Black Star Farmers the work might start this Friday, according to the group. On Tuesday, a department spokesperson indicated there could be slightly more time.

The Parks Department says the Black Lives Memorial Garden must be removed “to support larger community uses” at the park, which was part of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone where activists gathered for several weeks in June 2020. The garden is located in Cal Anderson’s “Sun Bowl” area, which is one of few spaces in the park that’s appropriate to host gatherings and large events, spokesperson Rachel Schulkin said in an email Tuesday.

The Black Star Farmers says the garden honors Black and Indigenous people killed by police and speaks to Seattle’s history of occupation protests led by poor and working-class queer people of color. The garden has also been a source of joy and healing for many Capitol Hill community members, including renters without much access to green space, the group said. Most of the plants there today are perennial, native plants that have been thriving for years, and the garden provides free food and herbal medicine, the group says.

The Parks Department’s “actions hide behind a facade of placating those who want the space back for movie nights and other events,” Black Star Farmers said in an email Tuesday, urging supporters to sign a petition against the removal. “We don’t understand why the garden is impeding these activities from continuing in the space, as events have been regularly held beautifully in the space for the last three years by many different local organizations.”

Schulkin said a post-CHOP community-engagement effort by the Parks Department suggested there was a “community desire” for the garden to be relocated within Cal Anderson. The department has been in regular communication with Black Star Farmers since 2020, offering alternative sites in Cal Anderson and at other parks, Schulkin said.

The department’s “offers to relocate the garden have not been accepted,” so it contacted Black Star Farmers last week to give notice that the garden would be removed, Schulkin said. There will be at least two weeks for the plants to be collected, but the department wants to reseed the area for “turf restoration” soon, in accordance with seasonal timelines, she said.

“Please know [the Parks Department] respects the intent and the symbolic meaning of the BLM garden,” the spokesperson added. “Should Black Star Farmers be interested in creating a garden within the Seattle park system, we are supportive and willing to help them in finding an appropriate location.”

Black Star Farmers described the department’s previous communications as “one-sided negotiations” and inadequate attempts at mediation. SPR initially offered to move the garden to the outskirts of Cal Anderson and later to an area behind Rainier Community Center in South Seattle, but, “there has never been an option to stay” in the current spot, the group said.

In a newsletter, Black Star Farmers said removing the garden would be “consistent with violent state projects like imperialism, colonization and gentrification.” On Tuesday, the group shared remarks from a number of unnamed community members who use and support the garden.

“The garden is my child’s favorite place to go in Cal Anderson Park,” one person said, according to Black Star Farmers. Another called the garden “one of the few spaces in Capitol Hill that genuinely cultivates community.”

The Cal Anderson Park Alliance, a civic organization, has been focused on getting the park’s restrooms, lighting and other infrastructure repaired and maintained, board co-chair Brie Gyncild said in an email Tuesday. The Alliance hasn’t taken a position about the garden’s fate, “except to ask the city for clarity, as it’s been in limbo for years and we receive questions from community members about the future of the Sun Bowl,” Gyncild said.