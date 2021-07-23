Seattle plans to add a special response for 911 calls that don’t require regular, armed police officers, Mayor Jenny Durkan and other city officials said Friday.

Officials are still working on the details, and nothing will launch until next year at the earliest. The idea is to provide 911 dispatchers with a new option for certain calls, like wellness checks, that are associated with neither criminal nor medical emergencies, Durkan said.

The new response could look something like the city’s Health One program, which sends teams of firefighters and social workers to nonemergency medical calls, the mayor said. During a news conference held at Seattle’s emergency operations center near Pioneer Square, she said it might be called “Triage One.”

It will likely be staffed by civilian city employees, possibly partnered with particular officers, Durkan said.

Durkan intends to include funding for the new option in her 2022 budget proposal, which is due in September, she said, not yet putting a price tag on the idea.

There are as many as 8,000 calls each year that the new response could deal with, City Councilmember Lisa Herbold said at Friday’s news conference. Herbold chairs the council’s public safety committee.

An analysis of 911 calls by the Durkan administration will be presented to the committee next week. “We’re taking a deep dive into, ‘What are the calls police go to, what are the ones they really need to be at and how can we free up time for officers?'” the mayor said.

The Triage One idea is part of the city’s effort to “re-envision and reimagine what public safety looks like” after the racial justice protests that erupted in Seattle and across the country last summer.

“We hear you and agree that not every 911 call needs” an armed officer, interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.