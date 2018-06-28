The offer by City Attorney Pete Holmes would cover any civil fines for breaking the law, but the city wouldn’t admit that it actually did so before the June 12 council vote to repeal the head tax.

Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes has offered to pay $4,001 in city funds to settle a lawsuit that contends seven City Council members and Mayor Jenny Durkan broke the state’s Open Public Meetings Act this month by secretly deciding to repeal a controversial head tax on big businesses before a public meeting and vote.

Under the terms of the offer — a copy of which was provided to The Seattle Times by the lawsuit’s plaintiff, James Egan — the payment would cover any civil fines for breaking the law, but the city wouldn’t admit that it actually did so.

Egan, a Seattle-based attorney, said Holmes recently met with and extended the offer to lawyer Lincoln Beauregard, who, along with partner Julie Kays, is representing Egan.

But Egan said he isn’t sure he’ll accept it, adding he’ll make that decision based on the public feedback he receives.

“Mr. Holmes has offered an exit strategy for these council members by using taxpayers dollars,” Egan said. “I don’t think it’s right, but let’s just get it out there and see what the people think.”

He added the fines for breaking the law “should be coming out of these council members’ own pocket.”

A spokesman for the city attorney Thursday declined to comment about the offer, saying lawyers “should not discuss settlement negotiations in public, as it hinders the ability of both sides to engage in good faith.”

Egan and his lawyers filed the lawsuit this month, contending the mayor and named council members “repeatedly violated” the state’s open-meetings law by undertaking “unlawful clandestine discussions” when deciding to repeal the controversial head-tax ordinance before holding deliberations and a vote on the issue in public.

By a 7-to-2 vote at an abruptly called special meeting June 12, the council repealed the $275 per employee, per year head tax that would apply to the 585 largest businesses in the city. The council had unanimously approved the tax less than a month earlier, with the ordinance set to take effect in January and expected to raise about $47 million a year for low-income housing and homeless services.

Durkan and all seven council members who voted to revoke the tax issued a joint statement the day before the special meeting, citing a “prolonged, expensive political fight” as a driver for reconsidering the ordinance.

Some council members later said that they had discussed negative public polling and other issues spelling trouble for the head-tax law among themselves and with the mayor or her deputy in the days before the public vote.

Washington’s open-meetings law, which aims to eliminate backroom dealing and give the public a seat at the decision-making table, requires that a government body’s “actions be taken openly and that their deliberations be conducted openly.”

The way the city handled the repeal process quickly raised questions among open-government advocates, who said the elected officials appeared to have secretly deliberated in violation of the law.

After Egan sued and an anti-tax referendum campaign spearheaded by big businesses privately raised questions about the legality of the council’s vote, Durkan’s office released a legal analysis from Holmes contending the city hadn’t broken the law.

Holmes’ analysis said the city’s advance public notices met deadline requirements, and the meeting and vote provided an “open public process” for citizens and the media.

Despite the city’s legal position, the “No Tax on Jobs” repeal campaign, largely bankrolled by Amazon, Vulcan and the grocery industry, turned in more than 46,000 signatures to the city clerk to beat a deadline for qualifying a citywide ballot referendum on the head tax “out of an abundance of caution.”

City Clerk Monica Martinez Simmons said she didn’t plan to forward the petitions to county elections officials because the city already had repealed the tax ordinance.

Holmes’ legal analysis didn’t delve into whether the city officials’ private discussions before the meeting and vote complied with the law.

If Egan accepts the city’s offer, that question would remain unresolved.

According to the two-page “Offer of Judgment,” the city would agree to allow a court to enter judgment against it for $4,001, “which shall constitute civil penalties” for violating the public meetings law. The city also would agree to pay any “reasonable attorneys’ fees, incurred to date” — an amount that would be determined later by the court, the document states.

But, the document adds, “This offer does not constitute an admission of liability or violation of the Open Public Meetings Act.”

Even when a governing body is found in violation of the law, the consequences are few. Courts can nullify votes taken during illegal meetings, but a council can hold another public meeting and vote that comply with the law and result in the same outcome.

Civil penalties also can be imposed against “each member of a governing body” who knowingly violates the law, with fines of $500 each for a first offense and $1,000 for any successive violation. Violators are supposed to face “personal liability” for such fines. As the city’s executive, Durkan is not a member of the Seattle’s “governing body” so may not be subject to such a fine.

Nonetheless, the amount offered by Holmes to settle the case collectively covers $500 fines for each of the eight officials named in Egan’s suit, including the mayor and Councilmembers Bruce Harrell, Sally Bagshaw, M. Lorena González, Lisa Herbold, Rob Johnson, Debora Juarez and Mike O’Brien.

Egan said he and his attorneys challenged the council on behalf of himself and other citizens because they were “cheated out of democracy” by the council. He added that he personally disagrees with the city’s offer because it uses public funds while admitting no wrongdoing.

“And if this doesn’t constitute a violation of the Open Public Meetings Act, then why are you paying this money,” he asked. “That doesn’t fly with me.”

The offer, dated June 26, is good for 10 days. If it’s not accepted by then, the city would rescind it and any agreement to cover further legal costs Egan may incur should he push the case forward. A trial date has been set for June 2019.