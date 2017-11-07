Jenny Durkan earned 61 percent of the vote in Tuesday returns to defeat Cary Moon in Seattle's mayoral race. The last time the city elected a woman as mayor was 1926.

Jenny Durkan won 61 percent of the vote in Tuesday returns in the Seattle mayoral race and will become the first woman to lead the city since the 1920s.

Durkan, a former U.S. attorney, marched into Election Day with significant advantages, having been endorsed by more local politicians, business groups and labor unions and having spent almost three times as much money as her rival.

Her opponent, Cary Moon, an urbanist and waterfront activist best known for opposing the Alaskan Way Viaduct replacement tunnel, spent a small fortune of her own money while seeking support from progressive voters with qualms about Durkan’s establishment ties.

Questions about homelessness and housing costs dominated their head-to-head contest, as both vowed to create more shelter space and subsidized apartments.

Durkan promised to bring greater urgency to Seattle’s homelessness response and reform the city’s homeless-services system, while Moon vowed to curb evictions of homeless people from unauthorized camps and lobby for a statewide capital-gains tax.

Their showdown wasn’t what anyone was predicting early this year, when then-Mayor Ed Murray was widely expected to cruise to victory and a second term.

Then multiple men publicly accused Murray of sexually abusing them decades ago, when they were teenagers. Murray vehemently denied the accusations but cited them when he ended his re-election campaign in May, throwing the race into turmoil.

Though Murray had struggled to reduce homelessness, the former state lawmaker had helped set the city on a path to a $15-an-hour minimum wage while persuading voters to boost taxes for parks, buses, preschool and low-income housing. His withdrawal created a power vacuum, sucking 21 candidates onto the August ballot.

Educator and activist Nikkita Oliver, who had challenged Murray before the allegations surfaced, ramped up her campaign with a surge of grass-roots support.

Former Mayor Mike McGinn and Moon announced bids after the claims emerged but before Murray dropped out, while other major candidates waited for the mayor to exit.

When he did, Durkan jumped into the race, along with state Sen. Bob Hasegawa and Jessyn Farrell, who left her seat in the state House of Representatives in the process.

The primary contest was a whirlwind, as the new candidates scrambled to put together their campaigns in record time and make their voices heard above the din.

Murray toyed with the idea of re-entering the race as a write-in candidate after a lawsuit against him was dropped. But he ultimately decided to endorse Durkan instead.

Supported by many Murray allies, including the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and the firefighters union, Durkan pointed to her work for President Barack Obama as evidence she would defend the city against President Donald Trump.

Policing was a flashpoint before the primary, with Durkan touting her role in a reform agreement between the city and U.S. Justice Department, Oliver raising concerns about continuing problems and McGinn attacking Chief Kathleen O’Toole.

The fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles by officers in her Magnuson Park home and demonstrations that followed underscored the importance of the policing debate.

Durkan was the clear winner on the night of the primary, taking a commanding lead with nearly 32 percent in the initial returns. Four women led the field, ensuring Seattle would in November elect its first woman mayor since Bertha Knight Landes, who served from 1926 to 1928.

Second place was too close to call, with Moon and Oliver sprinting neck and neck, and Oliver didn’t concede until two weeks later. Both candidates gained ground on Durkan as officials tallied ballots submitted at the last minute by younger voters.

Moon winning second was the surprise of the primary, with even the candidate saying she was stunned. The Stranger’s endorsement helped the former engineer and urban designer garner more than 17 percent despite having virtually no ground game.

The rest of August saw Durkan score a superior number of union endorsements, while Moon won support from the King County Democrats. In September, the rivals rolled out policy proposals and embarked on an exhausting debate schedule.

Their contest was briefly overshadowed when a younger cousin of Murray became the fifth man to publicly accuse him of sexual abuse. Murray resigned within hours, setting off a bewildering series of events that included City Council President Bruce Harrell becoming mayor and then making way for Councilmember Tim Burgess.

The mayor-elect will officially take over from Burgess on Nov. 28, the day the results of the election are certified.

The race sharpened last month, as the Durkan and Moon campaigns traded election-law complaints and negative television commercials. Durkan linked Moon to McGinn and questioned her qualifications to manage a 12,000-employee bureaucracy, while Moon identified Durkan with Murray and blasted her as a “corporate lawyer.”

Amazon, Comcast and trade organizations for landlords and hotels poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into a group bankrolling an independent, pro-Durkan spending committee. The Moon campaign, meanwhile, dropped more than $180,000 into debt.