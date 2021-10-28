Bruce Harrell repeatedly criticized M. Lorena González’s prior support for police defunding, and González vowed to shed law enforcement’s “failed policies of the past” as the mayoral candidates wrangled in an televised debate Thursday night, less than a week before Tuesday’s election.

Harrell and a media panelist brought up González’s pledge during 2020’s racial injustice protests to try to move 50% of the Seattle Police Department’s budget to other services and strategies. Harrell said he would push for more police officers and for unarmed officers with mediation skills, casting blame on González for a recent increase in homicides.

“Make no mistake about it: I’m not defunding the police,” the former City Council president said, arguing that business owners dealing with thefts and other challenges like what they hear from him because “they realize we don’t have enough eyes on the ground.”

González said Thursday she would “continue to support fully funding the hiring plans” proposed by the Police Department. But the council’s current president stood by her argument that the city must wholly rework its approach to public safety rather than relying on incremental reforms to solve cultural problems inside a department that’s been shown to engage in biased practices and that tear-gassed protest crowds last year.

“I still think it’s important … in this historic moment to continue to evaluate how we can invest in community-based safety and non-law-enforcement systems” and ensure that “our children come home at night and don’t suffer police violence,” González said, noting that many police calls currently are for nonviolent, nonurgent incidents.

Watch here:

The rivals also tangled over a TV commercial that González’s campaign sponsored and then pulled after a number of Harrell supporters and prominent Black political and civil leaders slammed the ad as reinforcing racist tropes about dangerous Black men.

The commercial accused Harrell of “siding with abusers,” reminding voters that Harrell didn’t join González at a certain point in 2017 in calling for then-Mayor Ed Murray to resign amid allegations Murray had abused multiple teenagers decades earlier. The ad featured a white rape survivor not connected to the Murray allegations; Harrell is Black and Asian American.

Pressed by a media panelist about his actions in 2017, Harrell cited his concerns at the time about due process but also said: “Let me be crystal clear. I support survivors and victims.” Then he pivoted to González, referring to the commercial as perhaps a “Hail Mary” for a losing campaign and as “a very racist ad.” He added, “I will not be a tone-deaf mayor.”

González acknowledged “that as a woman of color myself … I have apologized and will continue to apologize to members of our communities of color for missing the mark” by featuring a white woman in the ad, though she declined to characterize the ad as racist. But “the fact remains,” she argued, that Harrell shielded Murray and “to this day has not meaningfully apologized to the thousands of sexual assault survivors” in the city.

Those exchanges came after the candidates sought to reintroduce themselves to a large audience one last time before Tuesday’s ballot deadline.

González, who has based much of her campaign on a willingness to tax big businesses and the wealthy, described herself in her opening remarks as a mother who returned early from parental leave last year to help Seattle deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and pursue public safety in the broadest sense.

Harrell, who has based much of his bid on a promise to remove homeless encampments from the city’s parks and streets, stressed in his initial remarks the time he’s spent on the campaign trail talking to voters who want “a feeling of being safe to just enjoy a quality of life,” with quicker response times when they call the police.

González has served on the council since 2015. Harrell served 2008-2019.

Asked about gun violence taking the lives of young people of color in the South End, Harrell said he would create a special position in his cabinet and lobby the state for the ability to regulate firearms at the city level. He also said he would install acoustic gunshot-locator systems, because some instances of shots fired are currently going unreported and untracked.

González described those systems as unnecessary and inappropriate surveillance and said, “When I talk to young Black men” in the South End about preventing gun violence, “they say they need mental health help to deal with generational trauma, jobs and housing.”

Much of the rest of the debate focused on how the candidates would handle street-level challenges, such as the relatively small number of people downtown and elsewhere who cycle between the streets and jail while repeatedly committing crimes. The rivals each noted mental illness and substance use as contributing factors and mentioned a need for treatment.

Harrell at one point also said his administration would connect people with mentors and enroll them in a “curriculum called ‘increasing human effectiveness,’” which he said is used around the world and has “helped me personally.”

González replied with, “I think what I’m hearing are suggestions to address people with some of the most significant mental and behavioral health issues with mentoring and a motivation course.” She said her administration would address “root causes,” including housing instability.

González was asked whether shoplifting should be prosecuted and responded cautiously that she would expect prosecutors to use their discretion to differentiate between crimes of poverty and organized theft rings. Harrell responded that, with respect to such rings, as opposed to people stealing to meet their basic needs, “You have to enforce the laws … You shouldn’t have to stutter.”

The debate was held at the KCTS 9 studio with no live audience. An earlier debate, on Seattle’s economy, was televised Oct. 15. Both debates were organized by the Washington State Debate Coalition and the Seattle City Club.

Thursday’s debate was moderated by Essex Porter from KIRO and included questions from a media panel of David Kroman from Crosscut, Hana Kim from FOX-13 and Hanna Scott from KIRO Radio.