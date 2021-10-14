Current and past Seattle City Council Presidents M. Lorena González and Bruce Harrell will face off in the first of two televised debates Thursday in the final stretch of Seattle’s mayoral race.

Harrell won the August primary with 34% of the vote, surpassing González by less than 2%. Ballots for the Nov. 2 general election were mailed Wednesday.

The two will discuss business and the economy in Thursday’s hourlong debate, which will begin at 7 p.m.

Watch live here:



The event, and a second debate on public health and safety Oct. 28, are organized by the Washington State Debate Coalition and the Seattle City Club. Both debates will be held in person in the KCTS 9 studio with no in-person audience, and will be broadcast on local television and radio and livestreamed on seattletimes.com.

Thursday’s debate will be moderated by Mary Nam from KOMO and will also include a media panel of Daniel Beekman from The Seattle Times, Amy Radil from KUOW and Chris Daniels from KING 5.

The second debate will be moderated by Essex Porter from KIRO 7 and feature a panel of David Kroman from Crosscut, Hana Kim from FOX 13 and Hanna Scott from KIRO radio.