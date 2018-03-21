Mayor Jenny Durkan and Councilmember M. Lorena González also want to increase penalties for people who fail to report lost and stolen guns, a response to nationwide gun violence and to shootings in Seattle.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Councilmember M. Lorena González plan to propose legislation to require gun owners to lock up firearms left in their homes and vehicles, Durkan and González said Wednesday.

The legislation also could increase penalties for people who fail to report lost and stolen guns, they said, describing the move as a response to a nationwide gun-violence crisis and to shootings in Seattle.

Many shootings happen with guns that were available because they weren’t properly secured, the officials said.

The legislation has yet to be written. Details are to be worked out over the coming months.

State law prohibits Washington cities from regulating guns, and Durkan said she expects the legislation would be challenged in court.

The mayor said she’s confident the city would prevail because the legislation wouldn’t stop anyone from buying, carrying or transporting a gun.

“This is not an anti-gun measure. This is a gun-safety measure,” Durkan said.

Durkan and González made the announcement alongside City Attorney Pete Holmes at Harborview Medical Center, where the city has been helping to fund a gun-violence research program.

The program provides some gunshot survivors with services ranging from substance-abuse and mental-health treatment to employment assistance.

Revenue from Seattle’s tax on the sale of guns and ammunition, adopted in 2015, is supposed to support the research program.

Durkan took part in a town-hall meeting at Chief Sealth High School earlier this month to talk about curbing gun violence.

There were 88 shootings in Seattle last year, killing 18 people, according to the Police Department.

In 2016, there were 61 nonfatal and 11 fatal shootings and in 2015, down compared to 2015, there were 72 nonfatal and 16 fatal shootings.

Last year, there were reports of 360 shots fired in Seattle, according to the Police Department. There were 150 in the South Precinct, more than twice as many as in any other precinct.

Some of the highest concentrations of shots fired were in the South Park, Rainier Beach and Rainier View neighborhoods.

Seattle officials say Extreme Risk Protection Orders, approved by Washington voters in 2016 by state initiative, are helping prevent violence.

The orders allow family members and law-enforcement agencies to ask a judge to temporarily limit someone’s access to guns based on evidence the person is a danger to themselves or others.