Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s 2022 budget plan, which she is scheduled to unveil Monday, would add police officers and allocate the lion’s share of the city’s remaining COVID-19 federal assistance to affordable housing, according to a summary of the plan.

Durkan is scheduled to deliver the last annual budget speech of her mayoral term Monday afternoon. She declined to seek re-election this year.

The mayor’s proposed 2022 budget, which the City Council will spend the next two months reviewing and modifying, would allow the Police Department to add a net of 35 officers (35 more than the department expects to lose), according to the summary available online Monday morning. The entirety of Durkan’s plan wasn’t immediately available.

Debate about whether to grow or shrink the police force was a major point of contention during the council’s budget deliberations last year.

The Solidarity Budget coalition, a group of nonprofit and community organizations that lobbied last year for City Hall to move funding from the Police Department to other needs, will make another push this year, representatives said in a summit they held Saturday.

Seattle has already spent more than $300 million in COVID-19 federal assistance since the pandemic began but will have an additional $116 million available to spend in 2022.

Whereas the assistance in 2020 and 2021 has been mostly devoted to immediate needs, such as homeless shelters and food relief, Durkan’s plan would allocate $50 million next year to the construction and acquisition of affordable housing. Smaller amounts would be allocated to shelters, food relief and other needs, according to Monday’s summary.

The mayor’s plan would allocate $115 million to the Human Services Department to address homelessness, the summary says. That’s less than the $150 million allocated in the city’s 2021 budget.

In 2022, more than 90% of Human Services Department’s homelessness funding will — for the first time — be administered by the newly launched King County Regional Homelessness Authority.

Seattle’s economy and tax revenues are recovering from COVID-19. The unemployment rate, which peaked at 17% in April 2020, is now 5%, and the real-estate taxes that City Hall relies on to fund infrastructure projects have returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to Monday’s summary.

The recovery has helped Durkan, in her 2022 plan, to sustain $100 million in 2021 earmarks for projects and programs aimed to some extent at people of color, including about $10 million for community-based safety programs.

The mayor’s plan would accomplish that and address other priorities by spending proceeds from Seattle’s payroll tax on large corporations somewhat differently than the council may want, however. The council, which adopted the tax over Durkan’s objections in 2021, established rules last month that are intended to ensure that most of the proceeds are spent on housing.

Durkan’s budget summary says her plan would meet the spending targets set by the council by supplementing the payroll tax proceeds with COVID-19 federal assistance.

The Solidarity Budget coalition is calling for a 2022 plan that reduces spending on police and prosecutions by 50% and earmarks more than $600 million for affordable housing. The Seattle Human Services Coalition, which represents a number of nonprofit contractors, is asking for more than $16 million in additional investments.