After months of upheaval in the streets and clashes at City Hall, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has announced she will not run for reelection next year.

Durkan, the former U.S. Attorney elected mayor in 2017, said in a video announcement she intends to spend the final year-plus of her term addressing the city’s greatest challenges.

“We know stopping the spread of the virus, protecting jobs and focusing on the economic recovery — especially for downtown — is going to take everything we’ve got,” she said.

The Seattle Times was first to report Durkan’s plans Monday morning, citing a source with knowledge of her intentions.

Durkan’s exit will spur a wide-open mayoral race in 2021, one that is likely to pit progressives against more business-friendly candidates and resurface ongoing debates about police reform, the homelessness crisis and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As mayor, Durkan has faced sharp criticism for Seattle police response to protests over the summer. She’s been hit by some for the widespread use of tear gas and pepper spray against protesters. Others have questioned the city allowing protesters to take over several blocks on Capitol Hill over the summer while police abandoned the nearby East Precinct.

In her video, Durkan emphasized her accomplishments including free college, $1.7 billion in affordable housing and protections for rideshare and domestic workers. She also touted the city’s free COVID-19 testing, a moratorium on evictions and aid to small businesses and workers.

Durkan said she’ll focus the remainder of her time in office on reopening the city, distributing a COVID-19 vaccine and addressing challenges including the West Seattle Bridge, homelessness and climate change.

“Together, we can get through this, and come back stronger, better and more equitable,” she said.