Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan will travel to Texas this week to join a group of mayors from across the country in protesting the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration crackdown at the border with Mexico, her office said Tuesday.

Durkan is making the trip amid widespread outrage over the administration’s hard-line policy, under which children have been separated from parents who were detained after crossing the border.

On Thursday, the bipartisan U.S. Conference of Mayors delegation plans to visit Tornillo, Texas, where a federal shelter for separated children is located, Durkan’s office said.

“As a mother, it is unconscionable that our country is allowing children to be literally torn out of the arms of their mothers,” the mayor said in a news release.

“The world is watching, bearing witness to this inhumane and un-American policy. We cannot stand by without taking action.”

The mayors of Los Angeles and El Paso are among those also planning to take part, according to a Conference of Mayors news release.

Earlier this month, at the Conference of Mayors annual meeting in Boston, Durkan introduced a resolution condemning the immigration crackdown. The resolution passed unanimously, her office said.

Also Tuesday, Durkan joined dozens of former U.S. attorney in calling on U.S. Department of Justice Secretary Jeff Sessions to end the systematic separation of families at the border.