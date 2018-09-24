The plan would boost spending by the city, allocating more money for transit, transportation, police officers and firefighters.

Mayor Jenny Durkan unveiled on Monday her city budget proposal for 2019 and 2020, which would boost overall spending by about $300 million next year.

It’s the first budget plan put together by Durkan, who was elected last November, and it would increase spending on transit and transportation by nearly $130 million in 2019.

The proposal would set aside money over two years for 40 additional police officers, 120 new firefighter recruits and 24 additional workers in the customer call center for Seattle City Light and Seattle Public Utilities.

For 2019, the mayor’s budget would total $5.9 billion, including $1.32 billion in general-funding spending. In comparison, this year’s budget is $5.6 billion, with $1.26 billion in general-funding spending.

The plan would allocate $89.5 million in 2019 for housing and services meant to combat homelessness. That’s a bump over the $86.7 million being spent this year.

The jump in transit and transportation spending would be possible partly because the city has in recent years used less money than anticipated from its Move Seattle property-tax levy.

The City Council will spend the next two months reviewing and modifying Durkan’s proposal.

“This is a budget that invests in building a more vibrant city of the future,” the mayor said in prepared remarks.

Durkan said her proposal would redirect to other programs about $50 million in savings that her departments turned up earlier this year, after she directed them to prepare for cuts.

In March, the mayor said she was asking her departments to seek trims of 2 to 5 percent, after accounting for built-in employee raises and inflation.

Her budget plan would reduce discretionary spending across departments on items such as travel and consultant contracts, and it would remove about 150 positions, most of which have been sitting vacant.

“Asking hard questions does not mean I oppose a given program,” she said Monday in her prepared remarks. “It means Seattle has the right to know the truth about its choices and how its money is being spent.”

During her campaign last year, Durkan promised to scrub the city’s budget before seeking additional tax hikes.

The mayor and the council are asking Seattle voters in November to approve a $600 million-plus property tax levy to pay for preschool, K-12 and community-college programs. The new levy would replace smaller, existing preschool and K-12 levies.

“After years of significant growth, city revenue is reaching a plateau,” the mayor said Monday. “So we have to live within our means.”

An economic boom under former Mayor Ed Murray, combined with a series of voter-approved tax hikes, sent the city’s revenues soaring.

But Seattle’s government is spending even more, creating new offices for education, immigrant affairs and labor standards, and boosting the city’s spending on homeless services.

Murray was the primary architect of this year’s budget but resigned last September amid sexual-abuse allegations, leaving interim Mayor Tim Burgess to unveil the proposal.

Durkan would have had an estimated $47 million more to work with in 2019 had she and the council not repealed Seattle’s short-lived head tax on large businesses. They passed the tax in May and then reversed course in June after critical voters and businesses sought a referendum.