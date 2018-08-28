Seattle City Light has been dogged in recent years by issues ranging from leader missteps to discrimination claims by employees and billing problems for customers as it installs new "advanced meters," which send automatic readings to a computer.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Debra Smith as her nominee Tuesday for the next CEO and general manager of Seattle City Light.

Smith has served since 2013 as CEO and general manager of the Central Lincoln Public Utility District, which provides electricity on Oregon’s central coast. She previously spent more than 17 years in various roles at the Eugene Water and Electric Board, also a public utility in Oregon.

The mayor’s choice needs be confirmed by the City Council. Smith would be only the second woman to head City Light in 108 years. She could begin work as soon as Oct. 15.

“Debra is the right person at the right time to take the helm at Seattle City Light and to lead one of the nation’s largest public utilities that is critical to the day-to-day operations of this city,” Durkan said in a statement.

“Just as importantly, Debra will help ensure City Light is a leading customer service provider and oversees a healthy workplace culture.”

Seattle’s electric utility has been without a permanent leader since December, when Larry Weis moved on. Durkan had just taken office and said she and Weis had come to a “mutual decision” that he would leave.

Jim Baggs, a longtime City Light executive who was chief compliance officer under Weis, has been serving as the utility’s interim boss.

City Light has more than 1,800 employees, has been using hydroelectric power for more than 100 years and calls itself the nation’s greenest utility.

But the organization has been dogged in recent years — under Weis and his predecessor, Jorge Carrasco — by issues ranging from leader missteps to sexual harassment and discrimination claims by employees and billing problems for customers as it installs new “advanced meters,” which send automatic readings to a computer.

In 2016, City Light and Seattle Public Utilities launched a new customer-billing system 11 months late and about $43 million over budget.

Meanwhile, City Light has repeatedly hiked its rates, citing heavy spending on capital projects and decreases in energy consumption by customers.

A watchdog panel rang the alarm over what the panel described as unsustainable spending by the utility earlier this year, when City Light proposed six years of steep rate increases.

Even after scaling back its spending plan by $350 million, City Light sought rate hikes. Last month, the council approved increases of 4.5 percent annually that will boost the monthly bill for a typical residential customer from $65 this year to nearly $85 in 2024.

The Durkan administration and a 22-member community committee carried out a national search for the City Light position. The committee submitted recommendations to the mayor, who interviewed finalists this month.

At Central Lincoln, Smith has led an organization with an annual budget of $98 million. In comparison, City Light’s annual budget totals more than $1 billion.

“Our service territory primarily covers about 10 small cities stretching from south of Lincoln City to north of Coos Bay,” Smith said in a recent interview about a federal wave-energy test site on the Oregon coast. “We are mostly considered a rural utility.”

Smith lobbied for the site, describing wave energy as an important potential source of renewable electricity. Central Lincoln now buys all its energy from the Bonneville Power Administration, she said.

Smith was hired as Central Lincoln was concluding work on the installation of advanced meters, she said in the interview.

“I look forward to getting to know Seattle City Light from the inside, building relationships with my team members, listening to feedback from our community, and working collaboratively with City Council,” the nominee said in a statement Tuesday.

Durkan has taken some time to fill permanent leadership roles at Seattle’s most important departments during her first year as mayor. As recently as early July, she had yet to name permanent nominees for City Light and for the police, parks, human-resources, neighborhoods and transportation departments.

The mayor picked interim Police Chief Carmen Best to serve as permanent chief, and the council confirmed Best this month.

Durkan announced additional appointments Monday, tapping her interim human-resources and neighborhoods directors, Sue McNab and Andrés Mantilla, to stay on permanently.