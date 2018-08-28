Seattle City Light has been dogged in recent years by issues ranging from leader missteps to discrimination claims by employees and billing problems for customers as it installs new "advanced meters," which send automatic readings to a computer.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan plans to announce her nominee Tuesday for the next CEO and general manager of Seattle City Light.

The mayor’s choice will need to be confirmed by the City Council.

Seattle’s electric utility has been without a permanent leader since December, when Larry Weis moved on. Durkan had just taken office and said she and Weis had come to a “mutual decision” that he would leave.

Jim Baggs, a longtime City Light executive who was chief compliance officer under Weis, has been serving as the utility’s interim boss.

City Light has more than 1,800 employees, has been using hydroelectric power for more than 100 years and calls itself the nation’s greenest utility.

But the organization has been dogged in recent years — under Weis and his predecessor, Jorge Carrasco — by issues ranging from leader missteps to discrimination claims by employees and billing problems for customers as it installs new “advanced meters,” which send automatic readings to a computer.

In 2016, City Light and Seattle Public Utilities launched a new customer-billing system 11 months late and about $43 million over budget.

Meanwhile, City Light has repeatedly hiked its rates, citing heavy spending on capital projects and decreases in energy consumption by customers.

A watchdog panel rang the alarm over what the panel described as unsustainable spending by the utility earlier this year, when City Light proposed six years of steep rate increases.

Even after scaling back its spending plan by $350 million, City Light sought rate hikes. Last month, the council approved increases of 4.5 percent annually that will boost the monthly bill for a typical residential customer from $65 this year to nearly $85 in 2024.

The Durkan administration and a 22-member community committee carried out a national search for the City Light position. The committee submitted recommendations to the mayor, who interviewed finalists this month.

Filling leadership roles at Seattle’s most important departments has been a challenge for Durkan during her first year as mayor. As recently as early July, she had yet to name permanent nominees for City Light and for the police, parks, human-resources, neighborhoods and transportation departments.

The mayor picked interim Police Chief Carmen Best to serve as permanent chief, and the council confirmed Best this month.

Durkan announced additional appointments Monday, tapping her interim human-resources and neighborhoods directors, Sue McNab and Andrés Mantilla, to stay on permanently.