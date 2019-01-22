Saad Bashir has led Ottawa's IT department since 2016 and previously served as director of economic development and innovation for the Canadian capital.

Mayor Jenny Durkan has nominated Saad Bashir to lead Seattle’s Information Technology Department as the city’s chief technology officer, she said Tuesday.

Bashir has led Ottawa’s IT department since 2016 and previously served as director of economic development and innovation for the Canadian capital.

In Seattle, if confirmed by the City Council, he’ll oversee an annual budget of more than $250 million and the equivalent of about 680 full-time employees.

Bashir will head up a department that’s been without a permanent director for 12 months and will be expected to help a city that’s struggled in recent times with large-scale technology projects despite serving as a global hub for tech companies.

“It’s crucial to have a leader in our IT department to ensure that our city keeps up,” Durkan said in a news conference at City Hall, praising Bashir for “streamlining processes, increasing productivity and enhancing agility” in Ottawa. “Saad is a team player.”

Seattle’s IT department is about twice the size of Ottawa’s. But Durkan said Bashir has the right experience and personality to take the helm.

Before serving in government, he worked for companies such as Citibank and Canadian Pacific.

As Ottawa’s economic-development director, Bashir was a customer of the city’s IT services, and when he took over the IT department, he brought along a customer-centered ethos, Durkan said Tuesday.

Bashir said Seattle’s private tech-sector activity should keep the city’s IT department “on its toes,” and he promised to “question and simplify every internal process” while re-imagining how the IT department does business.

“What we should not offer is red tape,” he said.

Consolidated under former Mayor Ed Murray, the IT department is one of the city’s least visible but most important agencies, responsible for managing telecommunications, data and computer services for every other arm of government, from the police and fire departments to the waste and electric utilities.

Prior to the Murray administration, individual Seattle agencies maintained their own IT units, and the transition hasn’t been easy.

In 2016, Seattle’s new utility-billing system launched nearly a year late and about $34 million over budget.

Last year, the city’s new system for construction permits, inspections and complaints encountered dozens of problems, exacerbating backlogs.

Meanwhile, Seattle City Light has encountered issues while installing advanced electric meters.

Murray’s IT chief, Michael Mattmiller, resigned in January 2018, shortly after Durkan took office. He had worked at Microsoft.

Seattle paid Mattmiller about $180,000 annually. Durkan didn’t immediately announce how much Bashir may be paid.

Tracye Cantrell has been serving as the IT department’s acting director.

More than 200 candidates applied to lead the department on a permanent basis and a Durkan-appointed search committee interviewed 10, said committee co-chair Sherry Williams, executive director of operations at the nonprofit Technology Access Foundation.