The mayor announced the picks a day after naming Sam Zimbabwe her nominee for transportation boss. Four other departments also lack permanent leaders.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Wednesday she was nominating her interim directors of human services and civil rights to become permanent directors.

Jason Johnson has served as interim director of the Department of Human Services since May and Mariko Lockhart has served as interim director of the Office for Civil Rights since January. They’ll need to be confirmed by the City Council.

Durkan tapped Johnson and Lockhart for permanent positions a day after announcing Sam Zimbabwe as her nominee for director of the Department of Transportation.

The mayor, who marked one year in office on Nov. 28, has caught some flak for moving slowly on hiring key leaders.

More than 30 departments and offices report to Durkan, and seven have temporary directors at the moment.

The city’s parks, information-technology, human-resources and economic-development departments lack permanent bosses.

Durkan’s nominee for Department of Human Resources director, Susan McNab, bowed out this month, Crosscut reported. McNab had been the department’s interim director.

The mayor has said appointing the right people can take time.

“Getting that right person for the long term is much more important than getting some quickly,” Durkan said in an interview last month when asked about the transportation-director job.

On Wednesday, the mayor praised Johnson for his work this year to bring more homeless-shelter beds online and move more households off the street.

Lockhart has helped the Durkan administration reform workplace harassment and discrimination policies for city employees, the mayor said.