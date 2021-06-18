Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is once again extending the city’s COVID-19 moratorium on evictions, this time through Sept. 30, her office said Friday.

Durkan’s office didn’t immediately issue a detailed statement but said more information would be released shortly.

Residential landlords groups criticized the move, while tenant advocates hailed the decision. An estimated 86,500 people, or about 10% of renters, are behind on their rent across the Seattle metro area, which includes Tacoma and Bellevue, according to a recent survey by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Initially established in March 2020, Seattle’s moratorium is an attempt by the city to stave off evictions of people who lost jobs because of the pandemic and fell behind on their rent payments. This is the fifth extension Durkan has ordered.

The moratorium applies to residential, nonprofit and small-business tenants, with small businesses defined as those with 50 or fewer employees. Most evictions are prohibited for those tenants, including evictions for nonpayment of rent, though tenants remain legally obligated to pay rent and can accumulate debt.

Seattle is requiring landlords to offer payment plans and has banned late charges and interest. Evictions can be sought in dangerous situations.

Advertising

A similar, statewide eviction moratorium is also slated to expire June 30, though Gov. Jay Inslee may be mulling an extension.

Even as the date approaches, some Washington counties have not yet distributed rent assistance, which is paid to landlords to cover rent owed by tenants.

The Legislature recently passed a law guaranteeing free eviction-court lawyers for tenants with low incomes, but those lawyers are not yet in place. The state also plans to establish mediation programs to help landlords and tenants avoid court.

“We are concerned about the transition period where these programs are not yet up and running,” Inslee said Thursday. “We have not made any final decisions on this.”

Inslee said his office would “have some decisions obviously before the end of June,” but offered no details.

Advertising

King County distributed about $38 million in rental assistance last fall, but has yet to distribute an additional $145 million in federal funds earmarked for that purpose. Seattle has distributed at least $18 million in rental assistance since COVID-19 hit and recently approved another $23 million in federal funds.

The county is still processing applications for rental assistance and ramping up a database to manage the surge, according to Mark Ellerbrook, director of the county’s Department of Community and Human Services.

More dollars are expected to start flowing in mid-July, Ellerbrook said. To qualify, tenants must make half of the area’s median income or less; the median is roughly $41,000 annually for an individual.

Landlords have objected to extensions of eviction bans.

“Where is the rental assistance? Literally millions of dollars have been allocated to help cover housing costs and no one is getting a dime yet,” the Rental Housing Association of Washington and the Washington Multifamily Housing Association, said in a joint statement Friday.

Seattle’s City Council passed additional tenant-protection laws earlier this month, including a defense in court against evictions that are based on rent debt accumulated during the pandemic. Tenants will need to sign declarations that they suffered financial hardships during the crisis.

Now that tenants can cite that defense, there’s no need for another extension of the city’s eviction moratorium, the landlord groups said. Instead, City Hall should focus on “getting assistance to the people who need it right now,” they said.

Advertising

But tenant advocates praised Durkan’s announcement Friday and said Inslee should follow suit.

“A lot of people are saying, ‘Everyone is recovering. Things are opening back up.’ That is not true for a lot of low income households in Seattle and across Washington state,” said Michele Thomas, director of policy and advocacy at the Washington Low Income Housing Alliance.

Among white tenants surveyed by the Census Bureau in late May and early June, about 8% were behind on rent, compared to about 15% of Black tenants and 15% of Hispanic or Latino tenants.

Extending the state’s eviction moratorium would provide time for officials to ramp up assistance mechanisms and would give tenants “more time to get back in the workforce, get jobs and start saving up to pay back the significant amount of arrears they’ve accumulated,” Thomas said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.