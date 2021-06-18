Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is once again extending the city’s COVID-19 moratorium on evictions, this time through Sept. 30, her office said Friday.

Initially established in March 2020, the moratorium is an attempt by the city to stave off evictions of people who lost jobs because of the pandemic and fell behind on their rent payments. This is the fifth extension Durkan has ordered.

Seattle’s moratorium applies to residential, nonprofit and small-business tenants, with small businesses defined as those with 50 or fewer employees. Most evictions are prohibited for those tenants, including evictions for nonpayment of rent, though tenants remain legally obligated to pay rent and can accumulate debt.

Seattle is requiring landlords to offer payment plans and has banned late charges and interest. Evictions can be sought in dangerous situations.

A similar, statewide eviction moratorium is also slated to expire June 30, though Gov. Jay Inslee may be mulling an extension.

Even as the date approaches, some Washington counties have not yet distributed rent assistance, which is paid to landlords to cover rent owed by tenants.

Advertising

The Legislature recently passed a law guaranteeing free eviction-court lawyers for tenants with low incomes, but those lawyers are not yet in place. The state also plans to establish mediation programs to help landlords and tenants avoid court.

“We are concerned about the transition period where these programs are not yet up and running,” Inslee said Thursday. “We have not made any final decisions on this.”

Inslee said his office would “have some decisions obviously before the end of June,” but offered no details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.