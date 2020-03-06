Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday, saying he would “fight to deliver on progressive values.”

The endorsement came just days ahead of Washington’s March 10 presidential primary, as Biden competes with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for a share of the state’s 89 pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention this summer.

Durkan, who served as U.S. Attorney for Western Washington in the Obama administration, said in a statement she “saw firsthand how Joe Biden fought for working people, LGBTQ equality, health care and criminal justice reform.”

She said Biden would fight to address climate change, reduce gun violence, expand access to college and invest in affordable housing.

The mayor’s endorsement is notable in a city where Sanders, who dominated the 2016 Democratic caucuses here, has shown a strong contingent of volunteer support — and has led all 2020 Democratic candidates in campaign donations in the area.

Seattle City Councilmembers Kshama Sawant and Teresa Mosqueda have endorsed Sanders, and spoke at his 17,000 person rally last month in the Tacoma Dome.

Biden also has picked up endorsements from former Govs. Chris Gregoire and Gary Locke. Current Gov. Jay Inslee has so far stayed on the sidelines, as have most of Washington’s congressional delegation.