Mayor Jenny Durkan will again place Seattle under curfew for Monday night, she said Monday afternoon, amid ongoing protests against police brutality and criticism by some City Council members of the city’s response to demonstrations over the weekend.

The new curfew will take effect at 6 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Durkan announced at a news conference, describing it as a tool to help Police Chief Carmen Best maintain control on the streets.

The mayor first ordered a two-day curfew Saturday, as peaceful protests downtown against the killing of Black people by police, including George Floyd in Minneapolis a week ago, were marred by violence, damage and looting. Despite the curfew, police allowed hundreds of nonviolent demonstrators to march Sunday night.

“The curfew is a tool the police can use, like any other law, to help control and maintain public safety,” Durkan said, promising officers would continue to “use discretion” and balance the order against First Amendment rights.

As she and Best did Sunday, Durkan again drew a sharp line between thousands of people who protested peacefully over the weekend and other people who broke windows, looted stores, started blazes and threw projectiles at officers.

The mayor pointed to a timeline of chaotic events reported by police Saturday, and Best said she hoped later Monday to release information about the dozens of people who were arrested in the turmoil.

Floyd’s brother has spoken out against violence in demonstrations, noted the mayor, who opened by acknowledging “decades of unjust treatment” of Black people.

Before the news conference, multiple council members questioned Seattle’s response to the weekend demonstrations while expressing distress over police killings.

Lisa Herbold, who chairs the council’s public safety committee, said what she saw downtown Saturday and conversations with other protesters have led her to believe officers didn’t always provide crowds with advance notice before firing tear gas and flash bang grenades, as required by city law.

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda echoed that point, condemning what she described as a “militarized response” that included “parents running down the street holding their toddlers under their arms,” while Councilmember Tammy Morales said constituents have told her “‘they engaged in peaceful demonstration and things were fine until the SWAT team arrived.”

Asked about the issue during her news conference, Durkan said she would learn more.

“This is the first Councilmember Herbold has raised that. I don’t believe she called me or the chief,” the mayor said. “We will look at all the facts and whether the deployment of less-than-lethal force was in compliance with all regulations.”

Herbold also cited videos posted on social media that show alarming incidents involving cops. “There is a lot of video evidence out there that confirms that our city has work to do as it relates to properly handling interactions with members of the community, particularly at times like this,” she said.

“I personally witnessed the unacceptable escalation of violence from the Seattle Police Department,” Councilmember Kshama Sawant added. “It is tragically ironic that … a protest against police brutality and violence was met with police brutality and violence.”

The council members made those comments during their regularly scheduled Monday morning briefing. To open the discussion, Council President Lorena González said, “We stand with those who continue to be subjected to police violence … and our challenge is to figure out every day how to prevent it from happening again.”

Durkan has promised allegations of misconduct by police will be investigated and has said accountability will be meted out where necessary. She also has defended the department’s response, rejecting the idea that officers contributed to the tensions that erupted Saturday.

Demonstrators took to the streets again Sunday afternoon and evening, with crowds allowed to march for a period of time through central Seattle. Those protests remained largely nonviolent. González and Herbold have asked the Durkan administration and Best for a briefing on the protests Wednesday.

Beyond the city’s response to the demonstrations, some council members Monday morning said they want to take another look at police accountability in Seattle more broadly.

The Durkan administration last month joined the U.S. Department of Justice in asking U.S. District Judge James Robart to find Seattle had reached a crucial police-reform milestone. The city has since 2012 been subject to federal oversight related to excessive force and biased policing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.