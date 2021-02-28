As rumors spread about Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson considering a departure from Seattle, Mayor Jenny Durkan took to Twitter Saturday to tell one particularly eager city to back off.

After ESPN reported that the Saints were among Wilson’s list of preferred teams should he leave, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell posted a video Saturday on Twitter saying the city “awaits” Russell Wilson and his family.

“I’ve heard the rumors now and I want to make sure that you understand that the city of New Orleans is a place for you and your beautiful family,” Cantrell said, popping up from behind a feathery second line umbrella to the sound of “Level Up” by Ciara, who is married to Wilson. “And more importantly, I can see us in that number winning that Super Bowl championship once again. And what else I can see? The missus, Ciara Wilson herself, on that main stage during the historical Essence festival.”

It was a strange move considering the probability of Wilson leaving Seattle is low. The Saints’ quarterback, Drew Brees, has been ranked among the best quarterbacks of all time, but questions have swirled about whether he’ll soon announce his retirement.

Durkan responded in kind with a tweet saying, “I love you Mayor, but keep your eyes off [Russell Wilson]. His home is Seattle.” Then, she made what was apparently a joking threat to steal New Orleans’ NBA team, the Pelicans.

I love you Mayor, but keep your eyes off @DangeRussWilson. His home is Seattle. #GoHawks



And so you know, Seattle is in the market for a @NBA team. Don't make me go there. https://t.co/degqE61pJJ — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) February 28, 2021

There are no credible rumors that anyone in Seattle is interested in buying the Pelicans; the NBA is currently considering an expansion to Seattle, which is separate from any existing teams.