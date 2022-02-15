Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell delivered his first State of the City address Tuesday, promising to address crime, housing, jobs and other issues in unison with the City Council and other partners.

In a remote meeting of the Seattle City Council, Harrell shared a more detailed look at his priorities and how his administration would approach each issue to create the “one Seattle” introduced in his inauguration six weeks ago.

With rising crime, COVID-19 recovery and housing at the forefront, Harrell promised to address each issue by “going back to the basics” of city government and working collaboratively with the council he was addressing.

“Our priorities do not have to contradict — instead of looking at differing opinions as mutually exclusive, we can look to the politics of and: A-N-D,” Harrell said. “The right number of officers and the right kind of officers. More housing and vibrant, unique neighborhoods. Climate justice and new jobs. Diversity and commonality.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.