The Seattle City Council could vote Monday to impose a one-year moratorium on rent-bidding platforms, which allow landlords to take competing bids from tenants and then sign leases with the highest bidders — a little bit like eBay, but for apartments.

The council began looking at the platforms after the Associated Students of the University of Washington board of directors approved a student-senate resolution calling on the city to ban them.

The student group’s resolution late last year named two platforms, RentBerry and Biddwell, that have been active in Seattle.

By allowing landlords to take bids, the platforms drive up the cost of housing, and that isn’t welcome in a city where “apartment values are already high, driving some students into homelessness,” the resolution said.

The services are relatively new. Both San Francisco-based RentBerry and Vancouver, B.C.-based Biddwell launched in 2016.

RentBerry had several Seattle apartments listed earlier this month but showed none Monday. Biddwell had apartments listed at four Seattle buildings Monday.

RentBerry says the platform “streamlines” the rental-application process and offers transparency to landlords and prospective tenants alike. But CEO Alex Lubinsky told the San Francisco Chronicle last year that landlords using RentBerry could expect to see average income increases of 5 percent, the UW student group pointed out.

The proposed Seattle ordinance scheduled for a vote Monday would establish a one-year moratorium on platforms that “facilitate rental-housing auctions wherein potential tenants submit competing bids on certain lease provisions.”

The ordinance also would request that city departments determine whether the platforms are compliant with Seattle’s housing laws and carry out a study of how the platforms may impact the city’s housing market.

A new city policy requiring landlords to choose among qualified tenants on a first-come, first-served basis took effect last year.

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda is the sponsor of the proposed moratorium on rent-bidding platforms. In her housing committee March 8, she and Debora Juarez voted to recommend the council pass the ordinance.

Requests for comment from RentBerry and Biddwell weren’t immediately returned Monday.