The City Council should update Seattle’s lobbying laws to better spotlight how special interests try to exert influence at City Hall, the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission has recommended.

The ethics commission voted Monday to send the council a set of proposed changes, including a new requirement that lobbyists report their work for political campaigns.

“The commission believes strongly in transparency and giving the public access to this kind of information,” executive director Wayne Barnett said.

Commissioners stopped short of suggesting that Seattle ban lobbying by campaign consultants and chose not to extend the city’s definition of lobbying from communications about legislation to advocacy on regulations.

But the commissioners did recommend a new law requiring registration and reporting by so-called “grassroots lobbying campaigns.”

The commissioners began discussing the lobbying laws earlier this year, after a Seattle Times story about a firm that’s helped to elect mayors and then lobbied their administrations on behalf of various clients.

Partners at Sound View Strategies who helped elect mayors Jenny Durkan and Ed Murray as campaign consultants have also been paid to lobby at City Hall and advocate on regulatory matters there.

Under the changes proposed by the ethics commission, lobbyists working on candidate or ballot-measure campaigns would be required to include information about those activities as part of their quarterly reports to the city.

Seattle already requires campaigns to disclose their paid consultants, but those reports are separate from lobbyist reports, so it can be hard to connect the dots.

“We want an opportunity to see, in one place, who’s involved,” Barnett said.

The commission modeled its proposal after Los Angeles, which requires disclosure, rather than San Francisco, which has banned lobbying of elected officials by their own campaign consultants.

What started with questions about consultants led the Seattle commission to take a wider look at how to update lobbying laws initially adopted in 2008, Barnett said.

Also under the proposed changes, lobbyists would for the first time be required to disclose the names of the people they lobby and the dates of their lobbying. Today, lobbyists can skip reporting when they spend under five days in a quarter on lobbying. Under the changes, they would need to be paid $5,000 or less, as well.

Seattle’s definition of lobbying now covers communications with the City Council and the mayor’s office related to legislation. The commission’s changes would broaden the definition to include communications with city department directors.

The commission considered further broadening the city’s definition to include communications related to regulatory matters. Firms now can try to shape regulations without reporting that work as lobbying. For example, Airbnb paid Sound View last year to advocate as the city wrote regulations for short-term rentals.

The commissioners expressed interest in shining more light on the practice but concluded they knew too little about those activities to recommend a change. Durkan’s office sent a letter with some input, but commissioners said they hadn’t heard back from department directors about the issue.

Washington state already has a grassroots lobbying law. The commission’s changes would require Seattle registration and reporting by such campaigns — efforts of more than $750 in a month to influence legislation by lobbying the public.