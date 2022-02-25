The Seattle Public Library Board of Trustees is expected to vote on a new director and chief librarian Wednesday.

In a special meeting announced Friday, the board of trustees is expected to pick between two finalists — Interim Director and Chief Librarian Tom Fay and Hennepin County (Minnesota) Library Director Chad Helton — to oversee the city’s library system and more than 600 employees.

According to a spokesperson for the library, members will discuss the hiring in an executive session but vote for the candidate during a remote public meeting.

“The Board of Trustees is expected to discuss the chief librarian selection during the closed executive session, followed by a public vote on the selection by the board,” spokesperson Elisa Murray said Friday. “The board would still need to extend the offer to the candidate, so we would not announce until after the candidate has accepted the offer, after the meeting.”

The board is selecting a replacement for Marcellus Turner, who left Seattle’s top library role at the beginning of 2021 after a decade in the position.

Fay and Helton were named finalists earlier this year after the position — which most recently paid over $216,000 — was posted in September, and the board’s appointed Search Advisory Committee identified six first-round candidates and advanced the final two to the board.

Earlier this month, the library hosted public forums with Fay and Helton, in which each candidate shared his plan for the library system.

The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday and can be accessed here, or joined by phone at 206-207-1700, with access code 24836791178.