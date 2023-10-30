Seattle leaders don’t have much to say about the inadequate supply of clean, safe and accessible public restrooms across the urban landscape.

Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office didn’t make anyone available for an interview and didn’t share any additional information when asked about a Seattle Times series that outlined the city’s toilet crisis this month, describing how people from many neighborhoods and walks of life are affected.

Sound Transit, which operates public restrooms in just one of its 16 light-rail stations in Seattle, also had nothing to say. The agency has been working on a revised restrooms policy since 2019, with board members expected to discuss the issue “in the coming months,” a Sound Transit spokesperson said.

Six of nine Seattle City Council members had no response when asked about the problem after The Times series. Councilmembers Lisa Herbold, Teresa Mosqueda and Tammy Morales responded, but no council members are making any concrete, new proposals to immediately address the problem in the 2024 budget they’re currently deliberating, or through other means.

Though Seattle does have a plan to improve restroom access in parks, having budgeted $2 million to $3 million per year in property taxes through 2028 to clean, repair and renovate park restrooms, “There is no plan for people not walking … near a park,” Herbold said in an email.

“I’ve often said that staffed bathrooms in businesses should be considered,” she said. “Many countries use that approach — a person is paid to monitor and maintain the space. The city could contract with select businesses and subsidize the wage, perhaps through an existing employment program.”

Herbold isn’t proposing anything in the 2024 budget because the second year of the biennium is “not a time for proposing new projects,” she said.

Mosqueda supports the inclusion in the 2024 budget of about $6 million to sustain a public hygiene program by Seattle Public Utilities for people experiencing homelessness, she said. SPU currently operates nonflushing toilets at 10 sites (it added one in Georgetown this month) and shower trailers at four sites. The agency may add more; the number has fluctuated due to problems with siting, arson and vandalism, according to SPU.

Past attempts to add permanent restrooms have been stymied by mayoral inaction, Morales said. For example, the council allocated $1 million in the city’s 2022 budget to site new restrooms in Westlake Park and Occidental Park downtown and asked for an interdepartmental team to tackle the issue, with Morales hoping to add restrooms in other neighborhoods in subsequent years. But the funded restrooms were never sited, she said.

Last month, a Harrell spokesperson said it was “challenging to identify a single [mayor’s office] representative with subject matter expertise across the various departments and issues this topic touches.”

Maybe Harrell needs a “toilet czar,” Morales said.

“This is basic public infrastructure, and we don’t have a plan,” she said.