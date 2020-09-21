The Trump administration on Monday declared that Attorney General William Barr has the power to label any city in the United States an “anarchist jurisdiction” based on any factors he “deems appropriate.”

Barr applied the label to Seattle on Monday, saying that the six-block Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) area, which was cleared nearly three months ago, has pushed the entire city into the realm of anarchy.

Barr also labeled New York City and Portland “anarchist jurisdictions,” citing local efforts to cut police department budgets in New York and the weeks of often violent protests in Portland.

The designations come as President Donald Trump has increasingly seized on this summer’s protests against police brutality and systemic racism as fuel for his reelection campaign. He’s pounced on images of property destruction and violence from some of protests, warning ominously that the clashes happening under his watch are a harbinger of what’s to come in “Joe Biden’s America.”

The Justice Department, in a news release, listed several criteria that, in its estimation, makes a city “anarchist.” Those include defunding police departments and refusing to accept the offer of federal agents from the Trump administration. They also include “Any other related factors the Attorney General deems appropriate.”

In Seattle’s case, the Justice Department cited the CHOP area, which was cleared in early July after about three weeks when, following days of often hostile clashes between police and protesters, Seattle police largely abandoned a six-block area. At least two people were killed in or near CHOP.

The Justice Department cited Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s own order, that she issued when CHOP was cleared, which said “person-related crime” had increased 525% in the area compared to the same period in 2019.

The Justice Department also said the city “refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities,” even though the city cleared CHOP months ago.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, accused the Trump administration of “fearmongering and fanning racism” to turn people’s attention away from the coronavirus pandemic and the economic destruction it has wrought.

“Now, the Trump Administration is doubling down on its politicized attacks by threatening our federal funding altogether,” Jayapal said in a statement. “This is not just unlawful but it is also a prime example of this president’s failed leadership and obvious desperation.”

The designations issued Monday come after Trump issued a memorandum earlier this month instructing that federal funds should “to the maximum extent permitted by law” not go to cities his administration labels “anarchist.”

Trump’s previous efforts to withhold federal funding from “sanctuary cities,” like Seattle, have largely been blocked by the courts.

“President Trump cannot defund Seattle — it is unlawful,” Durkan said in a statement earlier this month. “Surely the Attorney General has advised the President of the United States that he does not have the power to decide who gets funding based on his political interests.”