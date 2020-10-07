The Seattle Human Rights Commission is calling on Mayor Jenny Durkan to immediately resign or be removed from office, accusing Durkan of “failing to uphold her duty to serve and protect the rights of Seattle citizens.”

In a letter Wednesday to the mayor and the City Council, the commission cited actions related to police brutality, homelessness, income inequality and city governance in arguing that Durkan should no longer lead Seattle.

“It is our duty to speak up and speak out for our least privileged community members and not to be complicit in the harm done to them by City leadership,” the commission’s letter said.

“Given this, it is our belief that we cannot wait until November of 2021 to remove Mayor Durkan from office and replace her with a servant-leader who will uphold their duty to protect the rights of all citizens,” the letter added, referring to next year’s mayoral election.

Spokespeople for the commission didn’t immediately share how many commissioners voted to send the letter; those who were present for a vote on the matter unanimously supported the stance, they said.

Durkan didn’t immediately comment Wednesday. She was elected in 2017, defeating Cary Moon with 56% of the vote.

Advertising

Established in 1963, the commission is a city-sanctioned body of volunteers who advise the mayor, City Council, Office for Civil Rights and other departments on matters related to human rights.

The Office for Civil Rights provides staff and support for the commissioners, who can make recommendations on budget, policy and legislative decisions but wield no decision-making authority. Commissioners are appointed by the mayor, by the council and by commissioners themselves.

In Wednesday’s letter, the commission cited Section 10 of Seattle’s City Charter, which says a mayor can be removed from office by a two-thirds vote of the council “for any willful violation of duty, or for the commission of an offense involving moral turpitude.” The charter says the mayor must be allowed, with legal representation, “to offer evidence and to be heard” by the council, which acts as a court of impeachment.

In June, as many Seattle residents spoke out against the Police Department directing tear gas and blast balls at Black Lives Matter protest crowds, three of the council’s nine members said Durkan should resign or consider resigning.

Councilmember Kshama Sawant called on Durkan to resign or be removed, promising to introduce articles of impeachment, while Councilmembers Teresa Mosqueda and Tammy Morales said the mayor should think about stepping down.

A petition launched by some Democratic Party leaders collected more than 11,000 signatures calling on the mayor to resign, and UCFW 21, which represents supermarket workers in Seattle, also called on Durkan to resign.

Advertising

Durkan didn’t step down, Sawant didn’t introduce articles of impeachment and Mosqueda and Morales stopped pressing the issue.

Separately, a petition to recall Durkan at the ballot has been moving through the courts, as has a petition to recall Sawant.

Durkan has described the efforts to push her out as distractions, vowing to concentrate on Seattle’s many challenges. Meanwhile, she called in July for the council to investigate alleged misdeeds by Sawant; the council declined.

The commission’s letter alleges the mayor has committed “violations of constitutional and human rights” partly by repeatedly authorizing “the use of police violence and tools of military force against peaceful demonstrators, civilian bystanders, legal observers and members of the media.” The letter notes that tear gas and similar weapons “are so toxic that they are currently banned for use in warfare.”

The letter also alleges Durkan has “failed to adequately address Seattle’s growing homelessness crisis.” Housing is a human right, according to the United Nations, and that right “is being actively denied to thousands of Seattle citizens under the Mayor’s neglect,” the letter says.

The commission’s letter alleges Durkan has “obstructed the ability of the Council to govern” by vetoing legislation passed by the council, “despite overwhelming support from the public,” such as cuts to the Police Department’s 2020 budget.

Polls have indicated split views on major cuts. The mayor has authority to veto bills and the council has authority to override vetoes. Several Durkan vetoes have been overriden recently.

Criticizing the mayor for not proposing new, progressive taxes to boost social services, the commission’s letter claims Durkan has “willfully obstructed the rights of Seattle citizens to receive elected representation that supports their health, wellbeing and ability to thrive.”