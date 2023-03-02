More than 15 years ago, Seattle set a goal of increasing how much land is covered by trees, which provide shade, beauty and animal habitat while soaking up pollution and stormwater. But the city is headed in the wrong direction, due to factors like climate change, aging trees and development.

The city incurred a 255-acre net loss in tree canopy from 2016 to 2021, mostly in natural areas and residential zones, according to an assessment released this week by Seattle’s Office of Sustainability and Environment.

That’s not a radical change, given that trees still spread across more than 15,000 acres in Seattle. Their branches and leaves covered 28.1% of the city’s land in 2021, down from 28.6% in 2016, according to the assessment.

But 255 acres is a significant amount of space, nonetheless — for comparison, Seward Park is about 300 acres — and the loss happened inequitably, with less-affluent neighborhoods like Delridge, Rainier Beach and Lake City suffering above-average canopy reductions. Such neighborhoods had less canopy to start with, the assessment notes.

“Seattle’s tree canopy is slowly declining at a time when we need more canopy to mitigate the effects of climate change and build community health and resilience,” the assessment says, recommending more planting, better care for existing trees and new regulations for developers.

Sparse tree coverage and lots of pavement can help turn such neighborhoods into “heat islands” when temperatures rise.

“We’ve been screaming trees, trees, trees,” said Carmen Martinez, manager of the Duwamish Valley Youth Corps, which has teenagers plant trees and make other environmental improvements in neighborhoods, like South Park, that have some of the worst canopy coverage in Seattle.

“This should not be a surprise for anybody” at City Hall, added Martinez, who said it’s frustrating to watch her teens add new trees and then see older, bigger trees cut down by developers — to make way for housing that the parents of her teens can’t afford — or be removed because they’re diseased and dying.

The city clearly needs to make changes to achieve its 2007 goal of attaining 30% canopy coverage by 2037, Mayor Bruce Harrell said.

“Trees provide essential benefits to our communities, from heat mitigation to air quality improvement and overall well-being,” Harrell said in a statement. “We need to do more to plant, preserve and protect trees.”

The report

The new assessment is based on research by a team from the University of Vermont’s Spatial Analysis Lab, which used laser technology and aerial imaging to map Seattle’s tree canopy in 2016 and 2021. The net loss of 255 acres resulted from more than 1,500 gained and nearly 1,800 lost.

The mapping research didn’t determine why certain areas gained or lost tree canopy — only what changes occurred. But officials have some ideas about what’s going on. The city’s assessment says the primary reasons for the city’s canopy reductions likely include climate-change impacts, aging deciduous trees, infrastructure projects and redevelopment.

The greatest segment of the city’s canopy (nearly half) is located in “neighborhood residential” zones — blocks of houses with yards. Yet the largest net decrease in canopy from 2016-21 occurred in Seattle’s natural areas — like the West Duwamish Greenbelt in West Seattle, much of Discovery Park in Magnolia and most of Interlaken Park on Capitol Hill.

They lost 182 acres and gained 71, for a net loss of 111.

Many trees in natural areas are deciduous species that were planted 100 to 150 years ago, after native forests were cleared. They’re reaching the end of their natural lifespans at the same time that hotter and drier summers are making them susceptible to pests and disease, said Patti Bakker, urban forestry adviser at the Office of Sustainability and Environment.

“A lot of these trees are coming down on their own,” and in some cases the city is actually removing unhealthy specimens on purpose to create better conditions for planting new evergreen trees, Bakker said.

The new assessment may somewhat overstate the problem in Seattle’s densely wooded natural areas, Bakker said, because the research looked only at horizontal growth seen from above, as opposed to vertical growth and growth down below, known as canopy volume. Planting has increased in recent years, funded by Seattle Park District property taxes, but trees grow slowly, so they don’t yield major canopy gains right away, Bakker added.

The next-largest net decrease in canopy occurred in neighborhood residential zones, followed by apartment zones, according to Seattle’s assessment. Together, they lost 1,005 acres and gained 900, for a net loss of 105.

New regulations to guard trees from development have been in the works at City Hall for years, stirring bitter debates. The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties has sought to block Seattle’s proposal as too strict, while the group TreePAC has called it too lenient.

Across all zones, only 35 net acres of canopy were lost on parcels that began and completed development between 2017-21, the city’s assessment says, so development doesn’t appear to have driven the overall reduction of 255 acres. Still, the assessment bolsters the idea that trees are getting torn out where development is happening: On parcels that underwent development, canopy coverage dropped about 40%.

Advocates react

Aliesha Ruiz, Seattle government affairs manager for the Master Builders, said the city’s assessment demonstrates that developers shouldn’t shoulder all the blame for the loss of tree canopy.

“The data in this report is showing how the climate is affecting our canopy … We’re hoping to help the city mitigate some of this,” said Ruiz, arguing the city should allow builders to pay fees in lieu of preserving trees and then use the money from the fees to “plant the right trees in the right places,” including neighborhoods with less canopy coverage.

But Steve Zemke, who chairs TreePAC, said the fact that Seattle is losing trees for multiple reasons doesn’t mean the city should let developers run rampant. With state lawmakers poised to legalize more density in neighborhood residential zones, more canopy attrition is likely to occur unless serious protections are installed, he said, arguing the city should require builders to retain a certain percentage of trees on the parcels they develop.

“We need regulations that try to incorporate tree canopy into development,” he said.

Robert Cruickshank, who chairs the Sierra Club’s Seattle chapter, said the city needs to balance canopy protections with the need for dense housing, which reduces pollution-inducing, forest-destroying sprawl.

“We need to find ways to harmonize our tree policy and our housing policy,” Cruickshank said. “They should be working together.”

In the meantime, the big lesson from the city’s canopy assessment should be that Seattle is losing trees even in natural areas, Cruickshank said.

“What this tells me is that the climate crisis is here and already having a major impact,” he said.

Programs like Trees for Neighborhoods have helped Seattle residents plant over 12,300 trees in their yards and along streets since 2009, and city departments planted nearly 10,000 trees between 2016 and 2021, according to the Office of Sustainability and Environment. Something Ruiz, Zemke and Cruickshank agree on is that the city should do more.

Martinez thinks so, too. Her group will keep planting in South Park, even though the new trees can’t provide residents with much shade right away.

“Hopefully,” she said, “they’ll thank us 20 or 30 years from now.”