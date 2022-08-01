Seattle Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi resigned her position last week and has since been replaced by Greg Wong, the city’s interim director of the Department of Neighborhoods.

Yamaguchi, who previously served as the executive director of Snohomish County, was appointed deputy mayor of external relations by Mayor Bruce Harrell before he took office in January. A spokesperson for Harrell confirmed Monday that Yamaguchi had resigned from the city last week “to pursue other opportunities” and Wong had assumed the role Monday.

In a statement, Harrell said Yamaguchi had “served an instrumental role during our transition to office” and that he was “grateful for her service and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Wong had been serving as the interim director of the Department of Neighborhoods since being appointed by Harrell in February.

“I’m honored to step into this role and help advance Mayor Harrell’s forward-looking agenda for Seattle,” Wong said in a statement shared by the mayor’s office. “While my time at the Department of Neighborhoods has been short, we have developed a foundation that I am excited to continue through thoughtful community and external collaborations.”

Deputy Director of the Department of Neighborhoods Sarah Morningstar will serve as acting director until a permanent director is appointed.

Yamaguchi did not immediately return requests for comment Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.