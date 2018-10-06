A Seattle protest rally and march, and at least one celebration, was planned in the wake of the Senate's confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice.

As the Senate voted 50-48 to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, organizers prepared for a rally and march in downtown Seattle to express their anger at the outcome and support for survivors of sexual violence.

The rally, organized by NARAL Pro-Choice Washington and at least a dozen other groups, was set to begin at Westlake Park at 3 p.m., to be followed by a march to the federal courthouse.

“No matter what happens, we are gathering together in solidarity with the millions of women across the country who are impacted by this decision,” Lillian Lanier, Washington statewide field organizer for NARAL said in an email promoting the event.

University of Washington College Republicans, meanwhile, were planning a “Beers 4 Brett” event for later Saturday evening at a bar near campus to “celebrate our newest Supreme Court Justice, and the failure of the lies and false claims against him!”

Check back throughout the day for updates from reporters in the field.