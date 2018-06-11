The Seattle City Council will consider repealing the city’s controversial new head tax less than a month after approving the measure, Council President Bruce Harrell has announced.

The move appears to have enough votes, with Harrell and six others on the nine-member council joining Mayor Jenny Durkan in a statement Monday signaling they support repealing the tax, which is supposed to fund affordable housing and homeless services.

Harrell has scheduled a special meeting Tuesday and will sponsor the repeal legislation, his office said in a news release Monday. He expects a vote during the meeting.

Tuesday is also when a business-backed campaign has planned to submit petition signatures to qualify a referendum on the tax for the November ballot.

“It is clear that the ordinance will lead to a prolonged, expensive political fight over the next five months that will do nothing to tackle our urgent housing and homelessness crisis. These challenges can only be addressed together as a city, and as importantly, as a state and a region,” Durkan, Harrell and Councilmembers Sally Bagshaw, Debora Juarez, Rob Johnson, M. Lorena Gonzalez, Lisa Herbold and Mike O’Brien said in a statement.

“We heard you. This week, the City Council is moving forward with the consideration of legislation to repeal the current tax on large businesses to address the homelessness crisis.”

King County Executive Dow Constantine also released a statement Tuesday signaling his support for moving on from the tax and focusing on a “region-wide response.”

“I encourage the region to join together now in a unified plan to get people housed and keep them housed,” Constantine said in the statement. “We can only do this with the collective commitment of the entire community — business and philanthropy, labor and community organizations, government and individuals.”

The council voted 9-0 last month to pass the tax of $275 per Seattle employee, per year on the city’s largest employers – those grossing at least $20 million per year in the city.

The tax is scheduled to take effect in 2019 and projected to raise about $47 million per year over five years.

Pointing to the severity of Seattle’s homelessness crisis, social-justice advocates and service-employee unions supported a push by some council members this spring to pass a head tax of $500 per employee, per year.

After resistance from Mayor Jenny Durkan and opposition from companies such as Amazon and construction-worker unions, the council approved the scaled-back version.

Almost immediately after the measure passed, business leaders began the referendum campaign, boosted by residents who say they don’t trust the council to spend the money effectively.

“The No Tax on Jobs coalition appreciates that the Seattle City Council has heard the voices of the people loud and clear and now are reconsidering this ill-conceived tax,” John Murray, a spokesman for the referendum campaign, said in a statement Monday.

“We will await the result of the council vote and we have until Thursday, June 14 close of business to submit our signatures.”