Voters will decide this August whether to continue with Seattle’s experiment in taxpayer-funded “Democracy Vouchers” that have helped finance the campaigns of local candidates since 2017.

The Seattle City Council signed off on Tuesday on Mayor Bruce Harrell’s proposed 10-year, $45 million renewal, officially sending the question to the ballot this summer.

“It’s another example of Seattle being a true leader in defending democracy,” said Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck. She called the program, “a key tool in balancing the playing field between big monied interests and working people.”

If passed, the average Seattle homeowner would spend around $13 a year in property taxes on the program.

The Democracy Voucher program is unique in the country. Every election cycle, voters receive four $25 vouchers in the mail that they can either sign over to a candidate or toss in the trash. The vouchers are as good as campaign cash to someone running for office.

Participation by a candidate is not mandatory. Those who do opt-in must first collect a minimum number of signatures and campaign donations. They’re also required to cap the total amount they raise during the campaign cycle, though the limits can be occasionally lifted.

The program, which was first approved in 2015 and rolled out two years later, had several goals. It was aimed at lowering the bar to entry for would-be office holders, democratizing campaign contributions and reducing the role of money in politics.

On the first two, it appears to have succeeded: Studies have shown that more people have jumped into running while the demographics of campaign contributions have become significantly more diverse.

At the same time, independent expenditures have exploded in the years since it was approved — not necessarily a causation, but evidence it hasn’t succeeded in reducing the role of outside spending.

Participation among voters has been stubbornly low and declining in recent years, dipping last year to 4.72%, according to an analysis from professors at Georgetown and Stony Brook universities, from a peak of 7.59% in 2021.

Among candidates for office, the program has proven popular. In 2023, 42 out of 45 people who ran for office used Democracy Vouchers, including all 14 in the general election that year.

However, they don’t always translate to success: In 2021, one candidate for mayor collected more vouchers than votes.