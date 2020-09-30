Seattle City Council members raised some questions and concerns about Mayor Jenny Durkan’s 2021 budget plan Wednesday, indicating that debates over the summer about COVID-19 relief, police spending and community input are likely to continue.

Durkan’s proposal, unveiled and sent to the council for review Tuesday, would close a budget gap opened by the COVID-19 crisis while reserving $100 million in investments for communities of color that the mayor promised months ago in response to the uprising for Black lives and equity.

The mayor’s plan would accomplish those aims with cuts across departments, money from emergency reserves and an estimated $214 million in proceeds from the “JumpStart Seattle” tax on big businesses that the council approved in July.

JumpStart proceeds

Durkan opposed JumpStart — a tax on pay by large companies to employees who make at least $150,000 per year, warning the measure could hurt the economy. Now the mayor is relying on the tax, Councilmember Kshama Sawant noted as she and her colleagues dug into the mayor’s plan Wednesday. Without JumpStart, “there would have been an additional $214 million in budget cuts,” Sawant said during a budget-committee meeting.

Durkan also is using the JumpStart proceeds in a way the council didn’t intend, said Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who chairs the budget committee. The council earmarked the proceeds in 2021 to preserve programs and jobs that would otherwise see reductions from the COVID-19 crisis; expand services for low-income communities and small businesses; and extend funding for pandemic-relief programs like rental assistance and grocery vouchers.

Durkan’s plan would meet those commitments, to some extent, budget director Ben Noble told the committee. But the JumpStart proceeds also would help balance a budget that includes the $100 million for communities of color, reducing potential resources for vulnerable households with one hand to increase them with the other, Mosqueda said. Durkan’s $100 million promise was a check the mayor “couldn’t cash” until she “swiped” JumpStart proceeds, the council member said.

While the mayor has expressed interest in proposing an income tax on households to bankroll subsequent, annual investments of $100 million in communities of color, her 2021 plan includes no such measure.

Police spending

Council members agree with the idea behind Durkan’s $100 million pledge, they said Wednesday. What some object to is the source of the money, they said, echoing the case made by some advocates that the city should invest in communities of color with dollars taken from the police.

The mayor’s 2021 budget would shed some officers through attrition and reduce the Police Department’s $400 million-plus budget by about $60 million, mostly by moving civilian units outside the department.

Although Durkan announced Wednesday she would initiate union bargaining in about 70 officer layoffs, as directed by the council during 2020 budget adjustments, she remains critical of the layoffs, which she unsuccessfully sought to veto and which are absent from her 2021 plan.

“I support (the $100 million) in principle,” Council President M. Lorena González said. “What I’m concerned about is investment decisions being made in a vacuum in which we don’t acknowledge” calls for divestment from “carceral and law-enforcement systems.”

Community input

King County Equity Now, a Black-led community coalition pushing for police-spending cuts, launched a project this week to connect ordinary Seattle residents with the City Hall budget process. The project is likely to receive $3 million from the council, although the allocation must pass through a competitive solicitation process.

The mayor, meanwhile, is pulling together a panel of community leaders to engage residents about the $100 million for communities of color and issue recommendations for how the money should be spent.

The Durkan administration should work to align the two efforts, multiple council members said Wednesday. Some people active with King County Equity Now have declined invitations to serve on the mayor’s panel, citing doubts about her approach. Councilmember Tammy Morales said City Hall must work to “avoid any perception of an attempt to divide our neighbors.”

Digging into details

The council will spend the rest of this week digging into Durkan’s budget proposal, department by department.

The parks department would take a hard hit under the mayor’s plan, with most swimming pools closed throughout 2021, major park maintenance reduced and athletic-field renovations deferred. The transportation department also would postpone many projects, including bike and pedestrian improvements.

Durkan’s plan would cancel raises planned for city executives and strategic advisers; Councilmember Alex Pedersen said Wednesday he would like to also cancel or reduce $30 million in raises planned for other city workers. The money would be better spent on other needs, Pedersen said. But that move would require bargaining with various unions, Noble said.