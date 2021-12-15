As ballot returns and counting slowed Wednesday, Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant continued to lead in her bid to retain her office.

More than a week into tabulation, King County Elections reported that those against the recall kept a slight lead with 50.4% of the vote — 20,629 to 20,312 — a difference of 317 votes. Just 40 ballots were counted Wednesday: 24 to the “no” column and 15 to the “yes” column.

Sawant has maintained a lead over the recall since Dec. 9. She declared an “apparent victory” on Friday even as votes continued to arrive by mail and election officials sought to resolve challenged ballots.

Thursday is the deadline for the count as the election is to be certified Friday. There are no automatic recounts in a recall election, but either campaign could request and pay for a recount between Dec. 17-21.