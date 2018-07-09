The monthly bill for an average residential customer would increase from $65 this year to nearly $85 in 2024.

The Seattle City Council voted 8-1 Monday to approve Seattle City Light’s new six-year strategic plan, which calls for electricity-rate hikes averaging 4.5 percent annually.

Under the plan, the monthly bill for a typical residential customer is projected to increase from $65 this year to nearly $85 in 2024, assuming the customer’s use remains constant.

Councilmember Kshama Sawant was the only opposing vote on the legislation endorsing the plan, arguing the utility’s rate structure should be changed so that big businesses pay more and “working families” pay less than they do now.

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who chaired the council committee that examined the plan, said Monday’s legislation includes language directing the utility to work with the City Light Customer Review Panel and with community members on changes to the rate structure.