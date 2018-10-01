For a minimum-wage employee in Seattle, buying a monthly $100 transit pass with pretax wages means saving $236 per year, according to the City Council.

Seattle could soon require many businesses to offer workers the opportunity to pay for their transit commutes with pretax wages.

The City Council will vote on legislation Monday to impose the mandate on companies with at least 20 employees.

Under the federal tax code, businesses are allowed to have workers allocate up to $255 per month from their paychecks to pay for commutes via transit, including bus, light rail, ferry, water taxi and van pool.

The Seattle legislation sponsored by Councilmember Mike O’Brien would require the covered companies to make that option available to their employees by 2020.

The businesses also would be able to satisfy the mandate by providing subsidized transit passes to their workers.

That’s significant in a city where transportation is the No. 2 cost for the average family, after housing, O’Brien’s legislation notes.

Employers would need to adjust their payroll systems but would save money on payroll taxes, the legislation says.

Nonprofit and government employers would be exempt from Seattle’s mandate. The Seattle Office of Labor Standards would enforce the legislation.

San Francisco, New York City and Washington, D.C., already have similar requirements.