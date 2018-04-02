Since Seattle adopted its minimum-wage law in 2015, employers have been allowed to seek special certificates to pay people with disabilities less. A City Council vote is scheduled Monday on whether to end the exceptions.

The Seattle City Council will vote Monday on whether to ban employers from paying people with disabilities less than the city’s minimum wages.

Since the city adopted its minimum-wage law in 2015, employers have been allowed to seek special certificates to pay such workers less. As of last summer, eight people were being paid sub-minimum wages under the law.

Members of the Seattle Commission for People with DisAbilities have lobbied for banning the practice, describing it as blatantly discriminatory.

In September, the city stopped issuing the certificates to employers as a matter of policy. Council action Monday would write the change into law.

Supporters have said they want to make the same modification to the state’s minimum-wage law.

People with concerns have said the move could force some people with disabilities to work fewer hours or risk losing medical and financial benefits.