Director Patricia Lally is resigning, and other changes are being contemplated for the Office of Civil Rights. But housing and education leaders are staying on under new Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Seattle’s head civil-rights official has joined a number of top brass leaving City Hall, with Mayor Jenny Durkan announcing Friday that Patty Lally is stepping down.

Durkan will consult with advocates and Lally’s former staff members before appointing a permanent replacement, in accordance with a new law aimed at helping civil-rights workers hold the rest of city government accountable.

As Office for Civil Rights director since 2014, Lally has overseen enforcement of the Seattle’s anti-discrimination laws and led its initiative on achieving racial equity.

The former federal prosecutor, who worked for Durkan when the mayor was U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington, said the choice to move on was hers.

“I made the decision before the election,” Lally said in an interview Friday, mentioning the mayoral transition and changes contemplated for the Office for Civil Rights. “I thought this might be an ideal time.”

Durkan spokeswoman Stephanie Formas called the resignation a mutual decision.

“Patricia has fought for civil rights for decades,” the mayor said in a news release, expressing certainty that Lally will “continue her work to advance social justice.”

Since Durkan’s November election and subsequent inauguration, Seattle’s parks superintendent, police chief, transportation director and electric-utility chief also have stepped down or announced plans to go. Other key leaders are sticking around.

Lally’s departure comes amid a City Council-sanctioned effort to explore making the Office for Civil Rights less answerable to the mayor.

In response to concerns from some Seattle employees about the office being able to carry out its work, the council passed a law last month calling for an analysis of changes that could result in more independence.

The law says the mayor, in appointing a new director, will seek advice from office staff and from the Seattle Women’s Commission, Seattle Human Rights Commission, Seattle LGBTQ Commission and Seattle Commission for People with Disabilities.

Until the analysis is completed, Durkan will only be allowed to remove the director for cause, rather than at will.

Lally described her years at City Hall as “exciting, wonderful, challenging and sometimes difficult” and said she believes the analysis will benefit from fresh eyes.

Mariko Lockhart, a former director of the city’s Youth Violence Prevention Institute will become Office for Civil Rights interim director Jan. 3, Durkan’s news release said.

Besides announcing the resignations of Lally and transportation director Scott Kubly, Durkan on Friday named executives who are staying on. They include the leaders of Seattle’s departments of education, finance and administrative services, human-services and housing, and the director of the immigrant and refugee affairs office.