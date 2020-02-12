Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant outlined her new proposal Wednesday for a tax on big businesses such as Amazon, saying she intends to introduce legislation for council consideration that would impose a payroll tax of 1.7% on the largest 3% of Seattle corporations, as measured by payroll in the city.

The tax would affect about 825 companies and would raise $300 million a year, Sawant said. She said her plan would direct 75% of the money raised by the tax to build affordable housing and 25% to convert Seattle homes from gas and oil to electric systems.

“This will be working-class housing,” the council member said.

Sawant unveiled the proposal at a City Hall news conference. The actual legislation has yet to be written, and no other council members joined her Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Sawant was charged by the executive director of the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission with violating city laws by using her office to promote a potential “Tax Amazon” ballot measure.

Sawant on Wednesday said she believes a campaign to seek voter approval with a ballot measure is needed, alongside her council legislation, to ensure that a tax is enacted one way or another.

Sawant’s proposal could influence negotiations underway in Olympia about taxing Seattle-area businesses. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan helped put together a bill currently under consideration by the state House that would authorize King County to impose a tax of 0.1% to 0.2% on compensation paid by large corporations to employees making at least $150,000 a year.

Some business leaders are pushing state lawmakers to insert a clause into that bill, House Bill 2907, that would ban Seattle from enacting a tax like Sawant’s.