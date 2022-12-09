Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold will not run for reelection in 2023, making way for another progressive candidate to take her place, she said in her Friday announcement.

Herbold — a two-term council member with more than 20 years’ experience working for the city as a staffer and council member — announced Friday that she would leave her position when her term ends next year, in hopes that the open seat will drive participation in the election.

“Above my love of public service to the constituents of District 1, I don’t want the council to lose a progressive voice on the council,” Herbold said in an email to constituents.

Each of the seven positions on the council representing a specific geographical district will be up for reelection next year, including Herbold’s seat which represents West Seattle and South Park. The two citywide council positions will be up for reelection in 2025.

Noting criticisms, which included a pledge to run candidates to drive out sitting council members, from community activists to the left of her, Herbold said she will make way for an ideologically similar candidate who may stand a better chance at winning to run.

She pointed at the Seattle city attorney race as an example of her fears. Incumbent Pete Holmes was defeated in the primary by candidates to the left and right of him, resulting in Republican Ann Davison’s win.

Advertising

“The 2022 elections last month were good for progressives. I feel like it’s time to do my part to create an open-seat election in District 1,” Herbold said.

Herbold said in an interview she doesn’t have a specific candidate in mind to run in her place did, and she was announcing early to give potential candidates time to decide.

Initially elected in 2015, Herbold, who worked for Councilmember Nick Licata, currently serves as chair of the council’s Public Safety and Human Services committee.

In seven years on the council, Herbold has intermittently aligned with both the more moderate and more progressive factions of the council, facilitating pro-labor and police reform policies but stopping short of the most extreme proposals by colleagues to the left.

“Across all our work together over nearly 15 years, from legislative aide to city councilmember, [Herbold] has always led with a dedication to the details and love for West Seattle and our entire city,” Mayor and former council member Bruce Harrell said in a tweet following the announcement.

Herbold is the first of the seven council members with terms ending in November to indicate whether they intend to run for reelection.

Herbold said in an interview that she isn’t sure of her plans after office, but she would “not try to change the world” and would likely seek work in “direct service.”