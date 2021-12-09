Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant pulled ahead of a ballot measure to recall her in Thursday’s vote count, with 50.3% of the total counted votes. Sawant has gained ground two days in a row, overcoming a 53% lead held by the recall effort on Tuesday.

But three days into the ballot count, the race is too close to call with just 232 votes separating the “yes” and “no” votes of more than 40,000 voters, and nearly 600 ballots pending signature challenges.

In previous elections, Sawant has similarly gained late in the count, overcoming a similar 54% initial lead by her opponent in her most recent 2019 election.

Sawant, first elected in 2013 and reelected in 2015 and 2019, represents District 3 — including Capitol Hill, the Central District, First Hill, Madison Park, Chinatown International District, Madrona and Mount Baker. Her current term is set to end in 2023.

Now, Sawant is fighting to finish that term in the first recall of a Seattle council member to land on a ballot.

She faces three charges, brought by a group of constituents and approved unanimously by the state Supreme Court, which does not determine the accuracy of charges in recalls.

Sawant is accused of expending city resources to support a proposed Tax Amazon ballot initiative and acting out of compliance with public disclosure requirements related to those expenses. In May, she settled with the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission for $3,516, twice the amount she spent in the violation.

Sawant is also accused of defying COVID-19 safety orders by unlocking City Hall to hundreds of protesters during one night of Seattle’s racial justice protests in June 2020. Sawant confirms that she opened City Hall but says it did not violate any laws.

In addition, Sawant is accused of leading a march to Mayor Jenny Durkan’s house, though Durkan’s address is protected by a state confidentiality program because of her past work as a federal prosecutor. Sawant admits and was recorded participating in the march, but says she was not involved in organizing the event.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.