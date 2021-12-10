Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant declared an “apparent victory” on Friday over an effort to recall her as she held a 232-vote lead in the tight election, while hundreds of challenged ballots may be counted in the coming days.

“It appears we have defeated the combined efforts of big business, the right wing, corporate media, the courts and the political establishment who sought to remove our socialist council office by any means necessary,” Sawant said.

Though she trailed by about 6 percentage points when the initial count was posted late Tuesday, more than 60% of the votes counted in subsequent days have been “no” votes in favor of retaining Sawant. Now, she narrowly leads with 50.3%, a margin of just 232 votes.

But the emerging talking point in this election is the nearly 600 outstanding ballots with signature challenges that, if resolved and counted by Dec. 16, could swing the results in either direction.

Sawant has been a council member since 2013, most recently reelected in 2019 to represent District 3, which includes Capitol Hill, the Central District, First Hill, Madison Park, Chinatown International District, Madrona and Mount Baker.

In the first-ever recall of a Seattle City Council member to make it to a ballot, Sawant faces three charges.

One is that she used city resources to support a proposed “Tax Amazon” ballot initiative and didn’t comply with public disclosure requirements related to those expenses. In May, she settled with the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission for $3,516, twice the amount she had spent.

Sawant is also accused of defying COVID-19 safety orders by letting hundreds of protesters into City Hall after hours in June 2020. Sawant confirms that she opened City Hall but says she did not violate any laws.

Finally, Sawant is accused of leading a march to Mayor Jenny Durkan’s house, though Durkan’s address is protected by a state confidentiality program because of her past work as a federal prosecutor. Sawant admits to and was recorded participating in the march but has said she was not involved in organizing it.