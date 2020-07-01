The Seattle City Council took a major step Wednesday toward adopting a new tax on big businesses, voting in a budget committee meeting to advance a proposal expected to raise more than $200 million per year.

A final vote by the full council is planned for Monday, and passage would mark a turning point at City Hall.

Only two years ago, the council — under intense pressure from corporate critics such as Amazon and the prospect of a voter referendum — repealed a $47 million-per-year big business tax adopted less than a month before.

Dubbed “JumpStart Seattle” by lead sponsor Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, the new tax would would target companies with many highly paid employees, whereas the 2018 “head tax” would have applied to all employees at large companies.

In last year’s council elections, five candidates defeated opponents backed by big business groups. This year, the COVID-19 crisis and Black Lives Matter protests have shaken up local politics.

Under the JumpStart tax, companies with annual payrolls over $7 million would be taxed based on their pay to employees making over $150,000 per year. As amended in the budget committee Wednesday, the tax rate would range from 0.7% to 2.4%, with tiers for various payroll and salary amounts.

Advertising

Wednesday’s vote was 7-2. Mosqueda was joined by council members Lorena González, Kshama Sawant, Tammy Morales, Lisa Herbold, Dan Strauss and Andrew Lewis. Alex Pedersen and Debora Juarez voted against the bill.

Mosqueda has proposed using the tax to underwrite $86 million in coronavirus relief this year, to buttress city services as Seattle emerges from the pandemic in 2021 and to fund affordable housing, business assistance and community development in the long term.

The coronavirus-relief and long-term spending plans are contained in separate bills. Mosqueda, who chairs the budget committee, said the committee would consider those bills on July 15.

During Wednesday’s meeting, council members approved a Sawant amendment eliminating a 10-year sunset clause in the JumpStart plan.

But they inserted a clause meant to ensure that the Seattle tax will halt if the state or county subsequently adopt a similar tax.

Mayor Jenny Durkan has yet not taken a hard position on the tax.

This is a developing story and will be updated.