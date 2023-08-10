The earliest Seattle can prosecute drug-possession or public-drug-use charges could be October as the City Council has postponed a vote on a revised enforcement bill, further delaying the city’s adoption of state law into the municipal code.

A more amenable version of the bill, which was recently drafted by a task force at the behest of Mayor Bruce Harrell and sent to the City Council on July 31, defines when and how police should make drug arrests and allots more than $27 million for drug treatment and recovery resources.

The council was expected to vote on the new version of the drug bill next week, before its regularly scheduled two-week break, but the bill was never added to the introduction and referral calendar by council President Debora Juarez, meaning it cannot go on next week’s agenda.

Juarez, who did not attend Tuesday’s council meeting, did not respond to requests for comment about why the bill was kept off the agenda.

A spokesperson for Harrell said the mayor’s office had no hand in the delay, noting that the timing is decided by the council.

“Mayor Harrell convened a comprehensive group of leaders to work together and deliver a new health-first, diversion-driven legislative proposal as quickly as possible. After the Mayor’s Office transmits the bill, it is up to the Council, as an independent branch of government, to determine timeline and process for its consideration,” communications director Jamie Housen wrote Thursday.

In June, the council narrowly and unexpectedly rejected a bill — in a 5-4 vote — that would have codified a state law making both public use and possession of illegal drugs gross misdemeanors as of July 1. District 7 Councilmember Andrew Lewis cast a surprise “no” vote, expressing concerns about the city offering adequate diversion programs and a therapeutic court for those who are arrested.

After the bill was rejected, Harrell formed a task force to draft a version of the bill that addressed these enforcement concerns.

Seattle police have been able to make public-use arrests under the new state law since July 1, and will be able to make normal drug-possession arrests when the old law expires Aug. 15. The Seattle city attorney, however, cannot prosecute either charge unless the council adopts the state law.

Councilmember Lisa Herbold has now called a special meeting of the Public Safety and Human Services Committee, which she chairs, for Monday to discuss the new enforcement bill, upholding her commitment to hear the legislation.

Without the bill being on the introduction and referral calendar, Herbold’s committee will not be able to amend or vote on the legislation during Monday’s meeting.

“Given the timeline that we’re on right now, that will be a presentation and discussion of the bill in an unintroduced form,” Herbold explained.

While Juarez manages the introduction and referral calendar and was absent from Tuesday’s council meeting, any other council member could have moved to add the revised drug bill to the calendar, but no one did.

If the bill passes at any point, it will take 30 days to go into effect after being signed by Harrell, which means the current version of the bill would not have gone into effect before the current state possession law is replaced Aug. 15.

The soonest the full City Council could now vote on the bill would be Sept. 5, meaning the earliest effective date of the bill would be early October.

According to the city attorney’s office, only arrests made after that date would be able to be prosecuted.