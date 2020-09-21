The Seattle City Council will act Tuesday on Mayor Jenny Durkan’s vetoes of council bills meant to reduce the police force and scale up community-led solutions starting this year — and there are signs the mayor may mostly get her way.

With seven votes, the nine-member council could override Durkan’s vetoes and cement the 2020 budget adjustments passed in August after months of debate and huge protests against police brutality. That’s what Council President M. Lorena González said she personally would prefer, speaking at a Monday briefing.

But some other council members have indicated they are likely to side with the mayor this time, González added, not naming her colleagues with that view. For that reason, González unveiled Monday a substitute budget proposal for the council to consider in the event the mayor’s vetoes are sustained.

The substitute proposal would nix most of the public safety changes advanced over the summer by council members under pressure to redirect mass police dollars to social services. The outcome would be a major departure from the defunding aim that seven council members adopted in July.

The August bills were meant to cut only about $3 million from the Police Department’s $400 million budget this year but were described by council members as a “down payment” on larger reductions next year.

The substitute proposal, González said, would reflect “our sincere efforts to bridge past divides, to chart a path forward and to turn a page and find a way for the leadership of the city to come together.”

Councilmembers Tammy Morales, Kshama Sawant and Teresa Mosqueda signaled they may vote to override Durkan’s vetoes, sticking with the bills that gained almost unanimous support last month. But when Sawant asked her other colleagues at Monday’s briefing to state their intentions, none did so.

In a joint statement, two community coalitions that have been pressing City Hall to defund the police described the substitute proposal as “unacceptable” and as “anti-Black.”

“This new bill represents an utter capitulation to the Mayor, who has shamelessly not moved from her anti-Black, pro-police position,” said the statement by King County Equity Now and Decriminalize Seattle.

“The bill does not get us closer to creating true community safety. We reject this approach and question the motives behind it. We urge Council members to override the Mayor’s veto outright. For the first time in their careers, we urge them to stand on the right side of history, stand for Black lives, and against the Mayor’s anti-Black obstructionism.”

Under the substitute, the council would no longer pursue a 100-officer reduction through layoffs and attrition this year, nor would the council dismantle the city’s Navigation Team, which provides outreach at homeless encampments and clears them away.

The council also would no longer slash the wages of police commanders; former Chief Carmen Best cited the wage cuts, along with the layoffs, when she announced her abrupt retirement last month.

Instead, the substitute would commit interim Chief Adrian Diaz to working with the council on a plan for potential layoffs and would request that the Durkan administration conduct a study of police commander wages.

An additional $500,000 would be allocated to the Navigation Team for mental-health and rapid-rehousing services, and two officer vacancies on the team would be eliminated.

Rather than allocate $10 million for community-safety programs, $4 million for violence-prevention programs and $3 million for participatory budget research, the substitute would allocate $2.5 million for violence-prevention programs and $1 million for participatory budget work.

González described the substitute proposal as an attempt to compromise with Durkan, but the council would appear to be conceding much more.

The mayor and council initially had to rebalance Seattle’s 2020 budget midway through the year to address a revenue hole opened up by the COVID-19 crisis. But the deliberations commenced around the same time as a civil rights uprising began, responding to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other police killings of Black people.

In July, seven council members pledged to support a blueprint laid out by the community coalitions that called for the Police Department’s budget to be reduced by 50%.

Durkan and the council agreed that certain Police Department functions, such as 911 dispatch and parking enforcement, should be made independent.

But the mayor and Best fiercely opposed officers layoffs, arguing they would take a long time to bargain with the Seattle Police Offices Guild and warning a seniority rule would result in newer officers, including officers of color, being let go.

Council members asked Best to request an exception to the rule that would allow the city to lay off officers with sustained disciplinary complaints; the substitute proposal introduced Monday would commit interim Chief Adrian Diaz to collaborating with council members on a plan for how to carry out layoffs.

Durkan also harshly criticized the council’s appropriations for community-safety programs with dollars borrowed from an unrelated city account.

The budget clash spotlighted long-simmering tensions in City Hall as the mayor and council took a pause and then renewed negotiations. Some business groups have been putting pressure on the council to sustain the vetoes.

While the council has the power to allocate money, only the mayor can spend it, and Durkan has indicated she won’t spend the borrowed dollars, González said Monday.

“I continue to believe, given the options of zero dollars and $2.5 million, I’m going to choose $2.5 million,” she said.

In their statement urging the council to stand up to Durkan, King County Equity Now and Decriminalize Seattle said the recent uprising has “inspired millions across the country to demand a rethinking of our reliance on racist policing.”

Since the council initially passed the budget bills, “Nothing has changed except for the Mayor’s public relations machine going into overdrive. … We reject the new bill, a bill which reflects the Mayor’s contempt for Black people and nothing more,” the organizations said.