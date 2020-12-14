Groups that spend money to build public pressure on Seattle politicians could soon be required to register with the city and disclose their finances.

Such groups have emerged repeatedly in recent years, using social media to rally people around their views and using tactics such as email blitzes to influence decisions at City Hall.

They’ve made noise over 2018’s “head tax” and this summer’s debate on police spending. There also has been public lobbying around a proposal that would allow judges and juries to dismiss misdemeanor crimes committed due to poverty, the news website PubliCola has reported.

People who lobby politicians directly already must register with the city and report who they’re being paid by and how much. But groups that lobby City Hall indirectly, through the public, can operate in the dark. The people behind the groups don’t have to record who they are, nor do they have to reveal where their money is coming from.

The City Council is scheduled to vote Monday afternoon on an ordinance with new rules meant to shine a light on such activities. Recommended in January by the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, the rules would apply to groups that spend at least $750 in a month (or $1,500 in three months) on “presenting a program to the public” to affect legislation.

The individuals behind a group would need to identify themselves and their contractors, and the group would be required to identify its donors (for contributions of $25 or more). The group also would be required to describe its purpose and would need to record its spending in monthly reports. Similar rules were adopted in Washington at the state level decades ago, SEEC executive director Wayne Barnett told Seattle council members last week.

“This for many years has not been regulated” at the city level, SEEC chair Nick Brown added. “There are a number of ways that large amounts of money get spent to lobby, to influence legislation.”

The new rules could apply to a group such as Move Seattle Forward, which popped up this summer as the council was considering cuts to the Police Department. The group opposed the cuts. Its website featured a tool to help residents email council members, and it spent more than $5,000 on Facebook ads, according to Facebook’s ad transparency portal. But neither the website nor the group’s Facebook page spelled out who was behind the effort.

The address associated with Move Seattle Forward’s Facebook ads in the ad transparency portal was the address of the Downtown Seattle Association. When The Seattle Times asked about that, the association said it was an active participant in the group but declined to name other participants.

The new rules also could apply to a group like King County Equity Now, were it to cross the spending thresholds, Barnett has said. A community coalition that took shape during this year’s Black Lives Matter protests, King County Equity Now rallied public opinion behind Police Department cuts this summer and secured city funding for a research project.

The spending thresholds should allow ordinary residents and some grassroots groups to organize petitions and other efforts without having to register, Brown said. “If a group of volunteers is organizing a phone tree” the new rules wouldn’t apply, he said.

But professional-level volunteers likely would count as spending, Barnett has noted. When a candidate for office receives professional-level help for free, that work must be reported as an in-kind donation, Barnett has noted.

The SEEC would need to hire additional staff to track and enforce the new rules, with an estimated cost of $155,000 to $168,000 per year, according to the council’s fiscal note.

The SEEC considered recommending registration fees to offset the cost but decided against that because such fees could chill organizing by “grassroots organizations, particularly organizations serving Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and low-income communities.”

Council President M. Lorena González is sponsoring the new rules, which she and Councilmembers Debora Juarez and Dan Strauss voted to advance during last week’s committee meeting. Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda abstained, saying she wanted more time to discuss the rules with stakeholders.

“I really do see this as an important policy” that would increase transparency, González said. “We are certainly subjected to a lot of indirect lobbying … and sometimes it’s a little unclear where it’s coming from.”

Monday’s ordinance also would make some changes to how Seattle regulates direct lobbying. Today, lobbying is defined as an attempt to influence legislation through communications with council members, the mayor and the mayor’s staff. With the changes, communications with the directors of city departments and their top staffers also would be covered.

Further, lobbyists who are hired by city election campaigns would have to disclose that work in their lobbying reports. The SEEC discussed the issue last year, after The Seattle Times wrote about about a firm that has helped to elect mayors and then lobbied their administrations on behalf of various clients.