The Seattle City Council will vote Monday on whether to confirm Debra Smith as the new head of Seattle City Light, which has been dogged in recent years by employee and customer problems.

Mayor Jenny Durkan nominated Smith in August to take over as chief executive officer and general manager at the electric utility, describing her as “the right person at the right time to take the helm.”

Smith has served since 2013 as CEO and general manager of the Central Lincoln People’s Utility District, which provides electricity on Oregon’s central coast. She previously spent more than 17 years in various roles at the Eugene Water and Electric Board, also a public utility in Oregon.

The nominee would step into an organization that’s come under increasing scrutiny lately due to escalating rates, cost overruns on capital projects and abnormally large bills.

There was yet another revelation Monday, with City Light disclosing that it let $21 million in unpaid bills slide for 20 months, initially because it didn’t trust its new billing system and later because it was behind on verifying bills. Finally in September, the utility again began pursuing nearly 20,000 overdue accounts, Crosscut reported.

City Light is much larger than either Oregon utility where Smith has worked. But members of a Seattle search committee have said they were impressed with the nominee’s experience in the Pacific Northwest and with her leadership. Smith has promised to treat the utility’s employees and customers with kindness and to “let them know that they matter.”

“She is remarkably bold and direct,” said Ash Awad, an executive at McKinstry and a search-committee member, told council members at a September meeting.

The mayor has proposed that Smith earn $340,000 per year, which would make her Seattle’s highest-paid employee. Her predecessor, Larry Weis, had the same salary. He resigned last year, after Durkan took office.

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda’s energy committee questioned Smith twice last month and then voted 3-0 to advance her nomination.

Environmentalists expressed concern after learning about Smith sitting on the board of Northwest River Partners, an alliance of Columbia and Snake river users. The group recently supported a U.S. House of Representatives proposal that would have restricted changes at hydroelectric dams, such as more water spilling meant to help salmon migrate.

Smith told Mosqueda’s committee she joined to provide the group with a new perspective. The nominee said she believes the government should consider all options for the dams, including their removal.

“I assure you I have a strong environmental ethic,” said Smith, pledging to collaborate with Seattle environmentalists on the issue.

Durkan chose Smith partly to address allegations by City Light employees about workplace discrimination and harassment.

The unions that represent the utility’s workers and the Seattle Silence Breakers, a group of city employees and activists, have mostly welcomed Smith’s nomination. But a retired City Light worker asked the council last month to grill the nominee about an apprentice line worker being sexually assaulted in Eugene during Smith’s time there.

Smith helped negotiate a settlement for the woman, she said in response, vowing to tolerate no such behavior at City Light.

The nominee said her No. 1 priority would be to improve customer satisfaction with a utility that has incurred anger by sticking households with shockingly-large bills. Mosqueda has ordered an audit.

Mosqueda also has ordered a study on how City Light might alter its rate structure to help regular households. Smith called that appropriate.

City Light is installing new advanced meters at homes and businesses across the city that broadcast readings automatically to the utility.

Smith said she expects that project to eventually cut down on the utility’s billing problems. Under Durkan, City Light has eliminated an enormous billing backlog.

On Monday, spokesman Scott Thomsen said the utility now is on solid ground. Last month, City Light again began sending out notices telling customers with unpaid bills to settle up.

There are 17,610 residential accounts with balances at least 90 days late, totaling more than $16 million, Thomsen said. There are 1,562 commercial accounts in that situation, totaling more than $5 million.