Four of the City Council’s nine members are championing the draft plan to raise $75 million next year to address homelessness.

The Seattle City Council has finally released draft legislation for a new tax on large employers that would raise $75 million next year to help address homelessness.

Four of the council’s nine members have put their names to the plan.

The bill, released Friday after weeks of deliberations, would create a tax of 26 cents per Seattle employee-hour on companies that gross at least $20 million in the city.

There are about 500 such companies, representing 3 percent of city businesses, according to council staff. Nonprofits would be exempt.

That tax would apply in 2019 and 2020. In 2021, the employee-hours tax would be replaced by a tax of 0.7 percent on payroll on the same category of companies.

Not accounting for inflation, the payroll tax would raise the same amount of money as the employee-hours tax.

The tax initially would be based on employee hours rather than payroll because the city has collected an employee-hours tax before and has systems in place to collect one again.

Councilmembers M. Lorena González, Lisa Herbold, Teresa Mosqueda and Mike O’Brien are championing the plan. Councilmember Kshama Sawant also has been calling for a new tax.

According to a resolution accompanying the bill, the city would spend 75 percent of the tax revenue to help build low-income housing, 20 percent on homeless services and 5 percent on administrative costs.

The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has opposed the idea of a new tax on employers.

In an interview, O’Brien said he doesn’t think companies will move employees out of Seattle just to avoid the tax.

He said there will be more discussion in the coming weeks.

“I think today’s legislation is a great start,” O’Brien said.

Mayor Jenny Durkan has expressed concerns about a tax harming small businesses but has said she’s willing to work with the council on a measure.