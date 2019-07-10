Taxing businesses / Homeless funding / Tolling streets / More duplexes / Backyard cottages / Police force / Downtown streetcar / Bike lanes / Consumption site / Rent control / Civil rights / Developer fees / Electric scooters / Rental applicants / Golf courses / Showbox demolition / District 7

Are Seattle’s largest businesses paying the city enough in taxes?

Andrew Lewis: Maybe

Daniela Eng: Maybe

Don Harper: Yes

Gene Burrus: Yes

Isabelle Kerner: Yes

James Donaldson: Maybe

Jason Williams: Maybe

Jim Pugel: No

Michael George: Maybe

Naveed Jamali: Didn’t answer

Does Seattle have enough tax revenue to address homelessness?

Lewis: Maybe

Eng: Yes

Harper: Yes

Burrus: Yes

Kerner: Yes

Donaldson: No

Williams: Maybe

Pugel: Maybe

George: No

Jamali: Didn’t answer

Should Seattle toll downtown streets?

Lewis: No

Eng: No

Harper: No

Burrus: No

Kerner: No

Donaldson: Not yet

Williams: Maybe

Pugel: No

George: Maybe

Jamali: Didn’t answer

Should Seattle allow duplexes and triplexes on more blocks?

Lewis: Yes

Eng: Yes

Harper: No

Burrus: Yes

Kerner: Maybe

Donaldson: Yes

Williams: Yes

Pugel: Maybe

George: Yes

Jamali: Didn’t answer

Should owners of backyard cottages be required to live on-site?

Lewis: Maybe

Eng: No

Harper: Yes

Burrus: No

Kerner: Maybe

Donaldson: No

Williams: Maybe

Pugel: No

George: No

Jamali: Didn’t answer

Does Seattle need a larger police force?

Lewis: Yes

Eng: Yes

Harper: Yes

Burrus: Yes

Kerner: Yes

Donaldson: Yes

Williams: Yes

Pugel: Yes

Michael George: Yes

Naveed Jamali: Didn’t answer

Should Seattle be building a First Avenue streetcar line?

Lewis: No

Eng: No

Harper: Yes

Burrus: No

Kerner: No

Donaldson: Yes

Williams: Yes

Pugel: No now

George: Maybe

Jamali: Didn’t answer

Does Seattle need more bike lanes?

Lewis: Yes

Eng: No

Harper: Yes

Burrus: No

Kerner: No

Donaldson: Yes

Williams: Yes

Pugel: Yes

George: Yes

Jamali: Didn’t answer

Would Seattle benefit from a safe drug-consumption site?

Lewis: Yes

Eng: No

Harper: No

Burrus: No

Kerner: No

Donaldson: No

Williams: Maybe

Pugel: No

George: No

Jamali: Didn’t answer

Could Seattle benefit from rent control?

Lewis: No

Eng: No

Harper: No

Burrus: No

Kerner: No

Donaldson: No

Williams: Maybe

Pugel: Maybe

George: No

Jamali: Didn’t answer

Should Seattle’s Office for Civil Rights be made independent from the mayor?

Lewis: Maybe

Eng: Ues

Harper: No

Burrus: No

Kerner: Yes

Donaldson: Yes

Williams: No

Pugel: Yes

George: Yes

Jamali: Didn’t answer

Should the city allow developers to pay fees in lieu of including affordable apartments in their projects?

Lewis: Maybe

Eng: No

Harper: No

Burrus: Yes

Kerner: No

Donaldson: No

Williams: No

Pugel: Yes

George: Yes

Jamali: Didn’t answer

Should Seattle allow shareable electric scooters?

Lewis: Yes

Eng: Yes

Harper: No

Burrus: Yes

Kerner: Maybe

Donaldson: Yes

Williams: Yes

Pugel: Yes

George: Yes

Jamali: Didn’t answer

Should landlords be required to accept applicants on a first come, first served basis?

Lewis: Yes

Eng: No

Harper: No

Burrus: No

Kerner: No

Donaldson: No

Williams: Maybe

Pugel: Yes

George: No

Jamali: Didn’t answer

Should Seattle build affordable housing on one or more of the city’s public golf courses?

Lewis: Maybe

Eng: No

Harper: No

Burrus: No

Kerner: No

Donaldson: No

Williams: Maybe

Pugel: Maybe

George: Maybe

Jamali: Didn’t answer

Should Seattle be trying to protect the Showbox music venue from demolition?

Lewis: Yes

Eng: No

Harper: Yes

Burrus: No

Kerner: Yes

Donaldson: No

Williams: Yes

Pugel: Yes

George: No

Jamali: Didn’t answer

District 7: What should be done about the aging Magnolia Bridge?

Lewis: “The Magnolia Bridge is an essential piece of infrastructure and it needs to be replaced. I will work with Rep. Gael Tarleton, who has endorsed me, to seek State funding. The Port of Seattle and the BNSF Railroad should be brought into the regional coalition as well.”

Eng: “I support a 1 to 1 replacement of the Magnolia bridge. It is a vital connection to Magnolia for all transit vehicles, is the only way to access the Port and the restaurants at Smith Cove and ensures a faster response time for emergency vehicles.”

Harper: “Replace the bridge 1 for 1. Since the Nisqually earthquake of 2001 everybody understands the Magnolia Bridge must be replaced. The bad idea of three trolley lines costing over $477M and while we argue over a badly needed bridge replacement! This is what is wrong about our current city council.”

Burrus: “The Magnolia Bridge should be replaced and should be funded in part by the elimination of the First Avenue Streetcar project, which would provide over $150 million.”

Kerner: “It needs to be renovated instead of demolished and replaced. If the bridge were lifted and converted into a cable bridge combined with elements of an extradosed bridge, it would free the land under the bridge for the Port of Seattle. Essentially, it would be a 2:1 ‘replacement.'”

Donaldson: “Build a new Magnolia Bridge that includes grade separated bike and pedestrian lanes, and capacity for a street car line that might eventually become a light rail line.”

Williams: “Replace it one-for-one. As a Magnolia resident, I will prioritize the bridge’s replacement.”

Pugel: “The Magnolia Bridge is the top transportation priority in District 7, yet elected leaders have not saved a single penny for its replacement in the 20 years since the earthquake. Being a City Councilmember means taking on our challenges and responsibilities and making the tough calls. That means fixing the bridge now. Not next year, next election cycle, next councilmember. TODAY. We replaced the 14 th Avenue South Bridge, the 1st Avenue South Bridge, the West Seattle Bridge and the Lucille Street Bridge in South Seattle when there was ‘no funding.’ That’s why I fundamentally support a one-for-one replacement of the Magnolia bridge and making its replacement a priority for the whole City Council. The original bridge was financed via various sources including the Port of Seattle and BNSF and I would work vigorously to develop a financing package reflecting the original.”

George: “The Magnolia Bridge should be replaced one for one. Paying for it will require multiple sources, including state funding, county contributions, Port investments, and others. This type of large scale infrastructure project is where by background lies. I am confident I can shepherd the bridge replacement through successfully.”

Jamali: Didn’t answer